HATLEY – Tristan Hendrix’s near-perfect game, plus an onslaught of big hits, helped lead the Hatley Tigers to a 13-0 win on Friday to complete the sweep over North Panola.
“In this entire first-round series, we only gave up one walk,” Hatley coach Grant Johnson said. “Obviously you’re going to give your team a chance if you fill the zone up, so I’m proud of Tristan and Logan (Brown) for how they threw it in this series. Hopefully, we can carry that over into the next round because Alcorn Central is a really good team.”
Hendrix struck out three to start the game, and the Tigers followed by scoring three runs in the bottom of the first. After Hendrix and Logan Brown got on base and stole third and second, Eli Gray drove in the first run on a ground out.
Evan George put Hatley up 3-0 with a two-run bomb to left field shortly after. The Tigers scored three more runs in the bottom of the second to add to their lead.
Nate Otts hit a leadoff double and scored on an RBI by Trey Dallas. After Braden Richardson reached third on an error, he made his way home on a pitcher’s balk, while Hendrix followed by drawing a walk.
Hendrix gave Hatley a 6-0 lead after scoring on a wild pitch. Hendrix continued to shut out the Cougars, throwing three more strikeouts in the third to run his total up to nine.
After Gray hit a leadoff single to start the bottom of the third, George hit a sac fly to left field to increase Hatley’s lead. Hatley scored six runs in the bottom of the fourth to close out the series.
Richardson hit a leadoff single, while Hendrix hit a double to center field to get things going. Brown’s RBI single gave the Tigers an 8-0 lead, while Brown and Hendrix both came home on a passed ball.
After Guin was hit by a pitch, Gray hit an RBI double to left field, and George put the game to bed with his second two-run bomb of the game.
“I just knew that I had to stay inside the baseball, especially with that kind of pitching,” George said. “The team was seeing the ball pretty good too.”
Hendrix finished with a near-perfect game, tallying 11 strikeouts, no hits, no runs and only allowing one walk.
“I really just wanted to do this for my seniors because I love this class,” Hendrix said. “I feel like I had better command on my fastball than usual.”
Last Monday, Game 1: Hatley 18, North Panola 0
Logan Brown pitched a perfect three innings with nine strikeouts during last Monday’s 18-0 win over North Panola.
Tristan Hendrix, Eli Gray, Nate Otts, Braden Richardson and Evan George all hit doubles in the win, while Gray, Richardson and Bradlee Parish both tallied a pair of hits. Parish also added four RBIs, while Gray and George both contributed three for the Tigers.
