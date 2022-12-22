OKOLONA – A back-and-forth first quarter quickly turned into a dominant outing for the Nettleton Tigers in the second quarter. The Tigers outscored Okolona 29-9 in the second and held onto their lead to pick up a 94-65 win on Thursday.
“We did a better job in the second quarter of closing their driving lanes and when we did that, it forced them to take longer shots,” Nettleton coach Grant Gardner said. “The key for them in the first quarter was their rebounding, but we limited them in the second half and ran the floor to get some separation.”
Baskets from Jamarion Ball, Zavian Dilworth and Jayden Carruthers helped Nettleton gain an early lead in the first, but Okolona cut into the lead with a pair of baskets. Okolona tied the game and took its first lead at 13-12.
A 5-0 run by the Chieftains helped them maintain their lead, but baskets from Nick Owens and DJ Birks tied things up at 18-18. Nettleton went into the second with the score tied at 20-20 after a putback layup by Jay Hawkins.
Okolona took a 23-22 lead in the second, but Nettleton responded with a 12-1 run with baskets from Anterion Venson, Carruthers, Birks and Dilworth to take a 34-24 lead. After a timeout by Okolona, the Tigers’ momentum continued, increasing their lead to 47-27 after multiple buckets from Venson, Dilworth and Birks.
Nettleton went into halftime with a 49-29 lead after a basket from Venson on an alley-oop assist by Dilworth. The Tigers opened up the third with a 9-2 run to add to their big lead.
Nettleton outscored Okolona 24-13 in the third to head into the fourth with a 73-46 lead. The Tigers extended their lead to as much as 31 points in the fourth after a 9-3 run led by Ball, Venson, Birks and Carruthers.
Carruthers put the cherry on top of the victory with back-to-back baskets in the final seconds.
Venson finished with 23 points, while Carruthers added 20 points for the Tigers. Dilworth contributed 15 points, while Ball followed with 14 points. Birks also tallied 10 points in the win.
(G) Nettleton 81, Okolona 56
The Lady Tigers got off to a fast start in the first quarter and never let up as they cruised to an 81-56 win over Okolona on Thursday.
“When we slowed down, moved the ball and hit the high post, we were really good,” Nettleton coach Brent Kuhl said. “We started turning the ball over whenever we tried to go one-on-five a few times, so we realized that wasn’t going to work and started moving the ball around more to get easier looks and score more point.”
Nettleton did not waste any time gaining a double-digit lead, going up 12-2 after multiple baskets from Zion Seals, Sharman Mosely, Aaliyah Harris and Sydnie Harris. A pair of buckets from Zyah Gunter and Mosely pushed Nettleton’s lead to 18-7 heading into the second.
Five straight points by Sydnie Harris pushed Nettleton’s lead to 30-16 midway through the second, and an 8-1 run led by Gunter, Mosely and Seals increased the lead to 38-17. The Lady Tigers went into halftime up 41-22 after a three-pointer by Sydnie Harris.
Okolona tried to rally a comeback in the third, cutting Nettleton’s lead down to 16 points, but the Lady Tigers closed the quarter out with a 6-0 run led by Sydnie Harris, Seals and Fertimmia Thomas.
Nettleton outscored Okolona 24-21 in the fourth quarter to cruise to the victory.
Seals finished with a team-high 25 points, while Sydnie Harris added 22 points. Mosely also contributed 15 points in the win.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.