HATLEY - The Hatley Tigers sent their seniors off in a big way on Tuesday night. Thanks to ten combined strikeouts from Tristan Hendrix and Tyler Guin, the Tigers picked up a pair of run-rule victories over Aberdeen to close out division play, winning 15-0 and 20-0.
“Tristan and Tyler have been big parts of our success this season, along with the other guys,” Hatley coach Grant Johnson said. “The whole team has played well the majority of the season.”
Game 1: Hatley 15, Aberdeen 0
Tristan Hendrix took the mound in Game 1 for the Tigers and after a leadoff single to Jaliel Linzy, Hendrix picked up his first strikeout of the day. Lindsey was caught stealing second base, and Hendrix ended the inning with another strikeout.
Lindsey got his turn on the mound for Aberdeen, and Hendrix started off the inning with a base hit. Hendrix used his speed to reach third, while Logan Brown got on base after getting hit by a pitch.
Guin followed with a two-run double to bring both runners home. After Bradlee Parish walked, Guin tried to steal home, but he was tagged out by Aberdeen catcher R’Jay Hazzle. Ben Carter and Evan George walked, and Braxton Harlow hit a sac fly out to Tylan Partlow to give Hatley a 3-0 lead.
Carter and George scored when they stole home plate, while Nate Otts came home on a passed ball. Hendrix ripped a liner to the fence for an RBI double to make it a 7-0 game. Brown, Guin and Parish drew walks and all three came home to add to the lead.
Otts lined home two more runs with a single and scored along with Harlow to make it a 15-0 contest. Shai’Cameron Mason took over on the mound for the Bulldogs and helped get them out of the first inning.
The second inning began when Pharell Young was hit by a pitch, but Hendrix turned it around to strike out the next two batters to end the game.
“We’re throwing it well, and we’re swinging it really well,” Johnson said. “Hopefully, we can keep it up and have guys keep stepping up.”
Game 2: Hatley 20, Aberdeen 0
Omar Orr got things started for Aberdeen in Game 2 with a leadoff walk, but Tyler Guin got the first two outs on strikeouts before Orr was tagged out at second.
It was Amari Parks’ turn on the mound, and Tristan Hendrix smacked a leadoff double down the left field line. Hendrix took third and scored to give the Tigers the lead. Logan Brown, Guin and Eli Gray got free passes to first, and Parish’s roller brought home Gray to give the Tigers a 4-0 lead.
The Tigers’ lead continued to grow as Parish, Braxton Harlow, Nate Otts and Trey Dallas scored on wild pitches. Michael Foster scored on a Hendrix grounder to make it a 9-0 game, and Guin’s grounder brought Hendrix home.
The Tigers kept their head of steam up when Otts’ RBI triple pushed the score to 15-0. Guin’s ripper made it a 19-0 game before R’Jay Hazzle took the mound and got Aberdeen its first out.
Harlow’s hit brought home an inning-ending run as the Tigers took a 20-0 lead. Tim Ewing started the second inning with a walk and stole his way to third base, but three straight out closed out the win for Hatley.
“It’s always good to win on senior night, especially with it being a division win,” Johnson said. “I was proud of everybody tonight, especially our seniors.”
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.