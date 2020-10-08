The Nettleton Tigers came out with a big night on offense against division rival Belmont on Friday night, rolling to a 48-31 win to give them their first 4-0 start since 2006.
Nettleton exploded for four touchdowns in the second quarter.
“I felt like we did some things well throughout the entire game, but we turned the ball over which is something we haven’t done a ton of this year and put ourselves defensively in bad positions,” Nettleton coach John Keith said. “That let them stay in the gamme, and they played really hard and executed what they did schematically well. It was one of those deals where we felt like we were in control but never could pull away. We had some lapses and breakdowns in some things that we need to get fixed quickly if we want to continue winning.”
Belmont took a 7-0 lead into the second quarter, but that was where Nettleton started clicking, outscoring the Cardinals 27-6.
Roderick Patterson put them on the board early in the quarter with his 13-yard scoring run, then Jacorien Moore ignited the defense with a scoop and score for a touchdown.
“Jacorien has had a great last couple of weeks with a couple of picks last week and then the scoop and score this week. He plays all three sides of the ball and is a great guy to have on our team,” Keith said. “We were more explosive in the second. They blocked a kick on our first drive and then ate up the clock. We were able to take some shots with good field position.”
Davis Oswalt hit Zavian Dilworth and Evan Smith on touchdown passes of 35 and 43 yards respectively to put them up by two scores at 27-13 at the half.
“Evan ran a good route to beat their guy, and Davis made a good throw,” Keith said. “Evan is a guy who can do a lot of different things and has played several positions on defense so far this season. He’s a valuable weapon on special teams as our punter, and he’s done a lot in other games where guys have been out on offense.”
Patterson added his second touchdown of the night on a 25-yard run in the third, then broke loose for 48 yards and the score early in the fourth. Oswalt added a 3-yard keeper to cap off the scoring.
‘A great night’
“Roderick had a great night, and I think our offensive line got better as the night when on. Coach (Josh) Baty and Coach (Frank) Hood did a good job adjusting with them,” Keith said. “They were trying to overplay Anterion (Venson), so that opened up some of our other guys, and Davis is doing a phenomenal job managing our offense. Defensively, Donovan Pack is a guy who’s playing with a high motor and really getting after it, and Drew Humble has been playing a lot on both sides and competing really well.”
Patterson rushed for a career-high 208 yards on 18 carries, while Oswalt added 43 yards on the ground and was 11 of 18 passing for two touchdowns and his first two interceptions of the season.
Venson was the leading receiver with six catches for 52 yards, while Dilworth added three catches for 45 yards.
The Tigers continue division play at home this week, hosting Kossuth, fresh off its loss to Amory.
“They are so much better than what their record shows and have played a very difficult schedule,” Keith said. “They will be strong, well coached and physical. They play aggressive, and you know you’re going to get their best shot. If we don’t come out with our best game, we could be sitting on the wrong side of things.”