BOONEVILLE – Despite having a solid night offensively, a few mistakes on defense stunted the Nettleton Tigers from gaining control as they fell 73-60 against Booneville last Tuesday.
“It was just a lot of little things like not boxing out and missing some rotations that set us back,” Nettleton coach Grant Gardner said. “To Booneville’s credit, every time that we’d make a mistake, they’d jump on it. I was proud of the way we battled, but it seemed like every time we’d cut it down to seven, we’d miss a layup and give up a three-pointer down at the other end. I liked our activity and our energy, but we just needed to execute better against one of the best teams in the state.”
The Blue Devils gained a 9-2 lead to start the game, but Jamarion Ball knocked down a three-pointer to cut into the lead. Booneville went on a 4-0 run to push the score to 13-5, but Zavian Dilworth responded with a quick basket.
After a basket by the Blue Devils, Anterion Venson drilled a three-pointer to cut the lead down to five, but Booneville went into the second with a 19-10 lead after cashing in on a pair of layups.
Baskets from Jayden Carruthers and Dilworth chipped into Booneville’s lead to start the second, but the Blue Devils went on a 6-0 run to take their first double-digit lead at 27-15. Ball and Dilworth responded with a pair of three-pointers to cut into the lead, and they sent the Tigers into halftime down 37-29 after drilling two more three-pointers.
Booneville got off to a fast start coming out of halftime, opening the third with an 8-0 run to extend the score to 45-29. Venson ended the scoreless run with a three-pointer to cut into the lead as Nettleton called a timeout.
Booneville added to its lead after the timeout, but DJ Birks knocked down a pair of free throws to bring the lead back down to 13. The Tigers ended the quarter with a 7-3 run led by Dilworth and Venson to cut the score to 55-43 heading into the fourth.
Ball scored the first six points in the fourth for Nettleton, knocking down a pair of three-pointers to cut the lead to single digits, but Booneville responded by scoring six-straight points from the free-throw line to push the score to 64-51.
A three-pointer by Venson and a mid-range shot from Ball cut the score down to 66-58 with less than four minutes left in the game. Carruthers added a basket to keep the Tigers within single digits, but the Blue Devils answered with a 5-0 run to close the game out.
Ball finished with a team-high 19 points, while Dilworth followed with 17 points for the Tigers. Venson also added 14 points in the loss.
“Those senior guys, (Ball and Dilworth), know how to shoot the basketball,” Gardner said. “I wish we could’ve got a little bit more established on the inside, but it’s hard to get established down there with Booneville’s height and length.”
(G) Booneville 55, Nettleton 23
Multiple big runs by the Lady Blue Devils gave them the edge over Nettleton, cruising to a 55-23 win during last Tuesday’s Gerald Snider Classic.
Baskets from Aaliyah Harris and Sharman Mosely gave Nettleton an early 4-0 lead, but the Lady Blue Devils quickly responded with two buckets of their own. After getting fouled on a three-point attempt, Zion Seals cashed in on all three free throws to put the Lady Tigers up 7-4.
Booneville went on a 6-0 run to take the lead, but Sydnie Harris answered by cashing in on a layup to make it a one-point game. Booneville finished off the first with a 13-0 run to go into the second with a 23-9 lead.
The Lady Blue Devils’ momentum continued in the second as they outscored Nettleton 18-4 in the quarter, extending their lead to 41-13 at halftime. Booneville started the second half with an 8-0 run to add to its lead.
Mosely ended the scoreless run with a layup, but Booneville answered with a 6-0 run late in the quarter. Seals cashed in on a free throw to put the score at 55-16 going into the fourth.
The Tigers outscored Booneville 7-2 in the fourth with baskets from Mosely, Sydnie Harris and Madison Betts to cut into the big lead.
Mosely scored eight points for the Lady Tigers, while Sydnie Harris followed with seven points in the loss.
