Hatley answered Biggersville’s first touchdown with one of their own, but the Lions rolled from there, handing the Tigers a 60-6 loss in their home opener on Friday night.
“Biggersville is a big physical team and well-coached, but it’s the same thing it has been for us and will be all year,” Hatley coach Clint Adair said. “We don’t have depth, and we’re thin and young. We just wear down quick and easily when it’s the same guys on every play, offense, defense and special teams. We run out of gas, and that’s an obstacle we have to face and overcome.”
After Biggersville returned the opening kickoff 90 yards for a touchdown, Hatley was able to answer on its lone touchdown of the night on a 57-yard run by Markhel Hunt.
“Markhel did a pretty good job for us, and I thought overall, the offensive line showed a little improvement,” Adair said. “They are really young and super inexperienced, and as long as they continue to improve, that’s a big plus. I thought Kade Starling did a pretty good job for us on defense. He was really aggressive and made a few tackles. There were bright spots and some improvements, and that’s all that we can hope for as we try to lay this foundation. We’re working on building this program up, so we just want to see improvement.”
The Lions answered that score with 52 unanswered points on seven TDs.
Hatley’s opponent this week for homecoming is a familiar face as they face Mantachie. Former Hatley coach Ken Adams heads up the Mustangs.
“Even though he was here last year, I don’t think we will see a lot of familiarity with our players,” Adair said. “The big thing there is that most of that team graduated, and a lot of these kids weren’t even on the team last year. There are a lot of new faces, and it’s a unique situation.”
Adair said his main focus is still making sure his team shows improvement.
“It’s homecoming this week, and there’s a lot going on. That’s a big week for us,” he said. “I don’t know much about Mantachie because they only played one game, but we will kind of get in there and do some studying on them. But it’s not necessarily about what other people are going to do. We’re more internally focused on improving week to week and building better football players. We want to block better, tackle better and build something from the future. I want us to see that improvement from week to week.”