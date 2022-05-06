A rocky start to the series in Game 1, plus a narrow loss in Game 2 caused the Nettleton Tigers’ season to come to a close in the second round.
The Tigers dropped the first game 11-5, and a pair of costly late runs given up in Game 2 lead to a 9-7 loss for Nettleton.
Game 1: Booneville 11, Nettleton 5
The Blue Devils banged out 10 hits, including two home runs, and beat No. 3-ranked Nettleton 11-5 in Game 1 of their Class 3A second-round baseball playoff series Friday night.
“We were terrible. Played bad baseball. Credit to those guys – they came out and punched us in the mouth, and we did not respond,” Nettleton coach Luke Hargett said.
Booneville lost a lot of players from last year’s state championship team, but one of the returnees was Kade White. He took the mound on Friday and went the distance, plus he smacked a solo homer in the second inning for a 3-0 lead.
Nettleton (20-9) got to White (3-1) by scoring four runs in the bottom second on RBI singles by Jaylon Betts and Cruz Mitchell, but Booneville answered in the third with three runs, including an RBI triple by White.
Booneville upped its lead to 8-4 when Ben Davis launched a two-run homer over the scoreboard in left field. Gage Harrelson then had an RBI single.
Game 2: Booneville 9, Nettleton 7
The Tigers got on the board first with a home run by Jackson Cheek in the first inning. The Blue Devils answered in the first with three runs to take a 3-1 lead.
Carter Crawley, Evan Smith and Cheek loaded the bases on walks and a single, and Drew Humble hit an RBI single to cut the score to 3-2. After falling 5-2 in the third on a three-run triple by White, Nettleton battled back in the fifth to take the lead.
Humble reached first on a dropped third strike, and Cade Oswalt doubled to right field. Hunter Kuhl got both runners home with a triple to make it a one-run game.
Betts tied things up with an RBI single to center field, and Cruz Mitchell got an RBI double to take the lead. Crawley added to the lead, making it 7-5 with an RBI single to left field.
Booneville responded in the bottom of the fifth with three straight runs after loading the bases to take a 9-7 lead.