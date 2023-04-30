NETTLETON – The Nettleton Tigers had no problems in their dominant outing against Byhalia in the first round of the 3A playoffs. The Tigers cruised to a pair of 12-0 and 15-0 wins during Friday’s doubleheader to advance to the second round.
“Offensively, we played really well,” Nettleton coach Luke Hargett said. “Our guys put some good swings on it and did a good job of staying patient in the box. We actually drove the ball and hit a lot of doubles as well, and it was good to see Jay (Hawkins) get himself a home run there in the second inning. We’ll hope to keep that up in the second round.”
Cade Oswalt got the Tigers started by reaching second on an error, and he stole his way to third base before Silas Tatum entered as his courtesy runner. Hunter Kuhl followed by drawing a walk, and Tatum came home for the first run on an error.
Back-to-back RBI singles from Hayden Kuhl and Cruz Mitchell put Nettleton up 3-0 before the final out. After Boston Estes picked up his third strike of the day, the Tigers scored four more runs in the bottom second.
Paxton Pannell led off the inning with a single to left field and eventually made his way home on an error at second base. After a double from Hunter Kuhl, Jay Hawkins lined off a two-run homer to put Nettleton up 6-0.
Hawkins’s bomb was followed by a double from Luke Ricks, and Brody McKinney hit an RBI double of his own to add to the Tigers’ lead before the third out. The Tigers continued to roll through Game 1 as they gained a 12-0 lead in the fourth to run-rule Byhalia.
Hawkins and Ricks hit singles to start the inning, and Hawkins found his way home to score on an error at second base. After McKinney drew a walk and Ricks scored on a passed ball, an RBI single from Estes gave Nettleton a 10-0 lead.
Owen Roebuck and Pannell scored the final two runs on a passed ball and an error to seal the win for Nettleton. Estes finished Game 1 with a no-hitter while striking out four.
“I like how Boston (Estes) threw the ball with conviction,” Hargett said. “His breaking ball had a lot more confidence in it, and he threw his fastball well too and filled up the zone all game. He did very, very well at throwing both of his pitches for strikes, and I’m happy for him.”
Game 2: Nettleton 15, Byhalia 0
Austin Blake got the win for Nettleton in Game 2, finishing with seven strikeouts and only giving up one hit in the 15-0 victory to advance to the second round to face Kossuth.
Cade Oswalt went 2 for 2 at the plate, hit a triple and finished with three RBIs for the Tigers, while Blake and Cruz Mitchell both hit doubles. Weston Fowler also tallied a pair of hits, while Blake and Dakota Ragland added a pair of RBIs in the win.
