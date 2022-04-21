HATLEY – With the game tied up at 3-3 going into the seventh, Hatley’s defense locked in and a walkoff hit in the bottom of the seventh sealed the 4-3 win for the Tigers over county rival Smithville on Thursday night.
“We’ve struggled over the last few weeks with errors, and we had a few tonight but luckily our errors didn’t lead to more runs being scored,” Hatley coach Jamie Edwards said. “Our defense held them well enough to where we could keep the game close towards the end. We started Ryan (Ward) on the mound, and he threw about 80 percent first-pitch strikes and got ahead of batters. He did an outstanding job on Senior Night as a senior, keeping us in the game.”
The Tigers took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first after Eli Gray and Ward got on base with a single and a hit by pitch, and the runners advanced to second and third on a wild pitch. David Woods hit a two-run single up the middle to give Hatley the lead.
Smithville started to get some momentum at the plate after Pearson Duke hit a triple to right field, and he came home on a hit by Lane O’Brian, but the run was taken away due to a runner’s interference call.
Hatley added on to its lead in the fourth after Logan Brown singled towards third base, while Jayden Green came in as his courtesy runner. Green made his way around the diamond to give the Tigers a 3-0 lead after a pair of errors.
In the top of the fifth, the Noles managed to rally back and tie things up at 3-3. Carson Spann got a base hit to left field and advanced to second on a passed ball. Peyton Nanney reached first on an error, and Spann came home for the first run of the game for Smithville.
Drew Gideon followed up with a double to left field, while Chandler Brunetti tied the game with a two-run single to center field.
After the three-run inning, Hatley’s defense managed to hold Smithville to no runs and only two hits in the next two innings behind freshman pitcher Tristan Hendrix.
“Ryan (Ward) was under 60 pitches in five innings when we brought Tristan (Hendrix) in, so he did a great job for us,” Edwards said. “Once Tristan settled in, he shut them down after that.”
In the bottom of the seventh, Tyler Guin drew a walk to get on base, and Trey Dallas came in for him as a courtesy runner. Dallas made his way to second and third on a pair of errors, and Cade King hit a walkoff RBI single for the win.
“Cade is a kid who’s worked extremely hard, and he’s been here with us for the last four years,” Edwards said. “He hasn’t played a whole lot, but he comes in every day and is the first one here and the last to leave. He’s one of my favorite kids that I’ve ever coached, and he did what he needed to do to give us a chance there at the end.”