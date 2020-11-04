NETTLETON – The Nettleton Tigers’ defense played a great game on Friday night, but it wasn’t enough as they cracked late and dropped a 14-6 heartbreaker to the Booneville Blue Devils.
The defeat bumped the Tigers down to the No. 3 seed in Division 1-3A, and they will begin their playoff journey on the road against Humphreys County.
“Our defense has been great all year,” Nettleton coach John Keith said. “They did a phenomenal job of keeping them out of the end zone and giving us opportunities to stay in the game.”
The Blue Devils got the ball to begin the game and quickly got inside the Nettleton 10-yard line, but a stroke of good luck came as Evan Smith recovered a fumble. The Tigers’ offense came out for their first possession, but runs by Roderick Patterson, Tyler Hill and a keeper from Davis Oswalt didn’t get anywhere. That forced the punt, which went off the side of Smith’s foot and gave the Blue Devils excellent field position at the 34-yard line.
The defense bottled things up thanks to a Jacorien Moore tackle, but a third down completion put the ball at the 6-yard line. The defense held thanks to the play of Marcus Thomas, who made back-to-back stops to force a fourth down at the 2-yard line. The fourth down run was shut down, and the Tigers got the ball back but had to punt after a couple of penalties.
A team tackle and a pass breakup by Carter Crawley forced a third and long, but another long pass gashed the Nettleton defense for a 41-yard touchdown and a 7-0 Booneville lead.
The Blue Devils got the ball right back on a fumble on the first play, but the defense got it done again, with Jayden Hawkins tackle and two incompletions forcing another punt, which was downed at their own 2-yard line.
Oswalt showed his running ability by busting off a big gain to the 18. The offense finally showed signs of life, with Anterion Venson’s juggling catch and the run game taking the Tigers near midfield. A penalty and incompletion killed the drive and forced another punt to begin the second quarter.
The Tiger defense worked magic again, with Thomas and Jake Lauderdale getting the three and out. After the punt, the offense went nowhere and a Smith punt was downed near midfield.
The defense came out again but fatigue began to set in, as the Blue Devils used both pass and run on a long drive to get in the red zone. A false start on the offense reset things, with Lauderdale’s sack and Charlie Sullivan’s big tackle on third down saving the Tigers again and sending them into the half trailing 7-0.
Nettleton’s offense was still stuck in gear to begin the second half as they punted quickly.
The defense again did its job, with Blake Lauderdale and Thomas getting big stops to get the three and out and force another punt. A Oswalt keeper gained a few yards, but it wasn’t to be as he threw an interception on the next play. The Tigers paid the Blue Devils back on the next drive, with Jake Lauderdale getting a pick of his own.
Oswalt called his own number on the first play of the drive, hurdling over a defender to put the ball near midfield, which was the wake up call the offense needed.
The Tigers kept it going on the ground, getting to the 31-yard line before switching things up. Oswalt fired a quick pass to Venson, who took it to the house, but a penalty wiped the points off the board. Another flag nearly killed the drive, but Patterson ripped off a run to put the ball at the 17.
A short gain by Patterson was followed by two straight incompletions to bring the field goal team out. The trick book came out as the attempt was a fake, and kicker Jackson Cheek’s pass found Oswalt, who took it in for the touchdown. Cheek missed the extra point to keep the game at 7-6.
Jake Lauderdale and Bryson Guess started the fourth quarter with back-to-back stops, and both teams traded three and outs.
Sullivan and Thomas teamed up to force a third and six, but a pass moved the chains. A flag moved the offense back, but a pass over the middle put the ball at the 30-yard line. The defense finally cracked, with the Blue Devils extending the lead on a scoring run to make it 14-6 Jamonte Guines got a good return on the ensuing kickoff, and two straight catches by Smith moved the sticks.
The drive looked like it would stall, but Smith got his third catch of the drive on a pivotal fourth down. Oswalt was sacked, and his keeper made the fourth down manageable, but an incompletion turned the ball over on downs with 1:19 left for Booneville to seal its win.