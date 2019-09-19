Despite a strong night from quarterback Markhel Hunt, Hatley suffered its third loss of the season on Friday, falling 46-27 on the road to Biggersville.
“We’re doing some things that are killing ourselves, and it comes down to a lot of little things,” Hatley coach Ken Adams said. “Penalties hurt us a little bit, but we’ll do one thing wrong somewhere along the line, like have a bad play, and it affects us. It is what it is, but at some point in time, we have to stick our foot in the ground and say that’s it. They have a good football team, but we have gotten ourselves behind the chains the last two games.”
The Tigers trailed 8-0, but Hunt brought them closer with his 70-yard touchdown run in the first quarter. He added a 24-yard pick six to put Hatley up 14-8, but the lead was short-lived as Biggersville went up 16-14 at the half.
“Markhel had a really good game with the pick six and two rushing touchdowns, and Nick (Washington) has been steady and doing what he does,” Adams said. “We have a number of guys playing hard and with effort, but we have to put it all together. If we do that and bring emotion and energy to the game, it’s really good.”
Biggersville started to pull away with two third quarter touchdowns, and the Tigers never could get back closer, despite Dylan Denton’s 1-yard TD run in the third and Hunt’s 2-yard scoring run in the fourth.
“I feel good about a lot of things we’re doing as a program,” Adams said. “We just have to clean up some things on the field that hurt us. If we do that, we have a good team.”
The Tigers will look to get back on track with a road game at Mantachie, which just took its first loss of the season to Smithville in Week 3.
“It doesn’t matter who we’re playing, whether it’s Mantachie or division in a few weeks, this is all about us and who we are,” Adams said. “We want to do things right, and that’s 100 percent what I’m looking for. We gave up two big plays on special teams at Smithville and then at Biggersville that hurt us, so that’s one thing we’re focused on as well is improving in that area.”