The Hatley Tigers fall just short of capturing their first win of the season in a 32-26 loss to Holly Springs on the road on Friday night.
Despite the loss, Hatley coach Clint Adair was proud of the improvement he saw on offense as they made fewer mistakes and moved the ball effectively.
“Our receivers continued to run their routes correctly and harder than they have in the past,” Adair said. “Also, our quarterback Logan (Brown) made better reads, got the ball out of his hands quicker and had some big plays for us. All of those things were some of the things we improved on from last week.”
Adair also saw improvement in his team’s defense in the second half.
“In the box, we had a little bit better play from our linebackers,” Adair said. “It’s a work in progress, we’ve still got to play a little harder and more physical up front, but I did see some improvement particularly in the second half.”
Tupelo transfer Cayson Williams and Elijah Johnson both had big roles for the Tigers' defense in the third and fourth quarter.
“Cayson (Williams) played well for us on defense at linebacker,” Adair said. “He and Elijah Johnson both played inside linebacker for us in the second half and did a pretty decent job.”
After a slow start to the first quarter, Hatley’s offense started to get in a groove in the second quarter. Logan Brown connected on a 25-yard pass to Kade Starling to put the Tigers on the board.
After a Holly Springs score, Hatley retaliated with a 24-yard touchdown pass from Brown to Rob Ford with 3:41 left in the quarter.
Down 32-12 midway through the third quarter, Hatley scored on a 21-yard pass from Brown to Starling, and Brown connected on another pass to Starling to complete the two-point conversion with six minutes left in the third.
Midway through the fourth quarter, Brown threw a bomb to Rob Ford that went 90 yards for a touchdown. The Tigers could not complete the two-point conversion, and the game capped off at 32-26 as the Hawks ran the clock out.
Brown finished the game passing for 19 of 36 passing for 334 yards with four touchdowns and one interception, and Rob Ford and Kade Starling each had a pair of touchdown receptions. Ford had four catches for 140 yards, while Starling had seven catches for 93 yards. Jayden Green added another five catches for 95 yards.
Adair hopes that his team will continue to improve as they approach division play next week.
“We just have to continue to clean up the mistakes and play a cleaner game,” Adair said. “We had too many mistakes in the first half that got us into a hole, so the main thing we need to work on is playing 100 percent at all times. Our division is a really tough one. Everyone is going to be physical and coached well, so our guys are going to have to come out and be just as physical.”