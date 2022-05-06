HATLEY/KOSSUTH – The Hatley Tigers had several opportunities in Game 2 of their second-round playoff series against Kossuth. They couldn’t find the right opportunity as their season ended with a 10-0 shutout loss to the Aggies Saturday evening.
In Game 1, they fell in a pitcher’s duel between Hatley’s Tristan Hendrix and Kossuth’s Hank Eaton.
“We had a little bit of fire late but we missed several opportunities with the bases loaded. We left them loaded twice in the first three innings and again in the fifth. We just couldn’t get the big hit to give us that spark.”
Game 2: Kossuth 10, Hatley 0
Eli Gray got the start for the Tigers in Game 2 and got a leadoff pop out. However, he found himself in trouble and gave up an early lead. Elijah Jackson saved the inning when he snagged a fly in right field and connected with second baseman Ryan Ward for an inning-ending double play.
Tristan Hendrix got a leadoff single on the first pitch. Rob Ford bunted and beat the throw to advance Hendrix to second. Gray laid down the sacrifice bunt but Ford was out getting back to second. Tyler Dabbs added a single to the effort but Hendrix was thrown out at the plate to end the opportunity.
The second inning began with a walk and a triple to double the deficit. The Aggies scored another run on an RBI double, and Dabbs took over pitching duties, getting a groundout to end the inning.
Woods started the bottom of the second with a leadoff walk, but back-to-back strikeouts followed him.. Johnson drew a walk and Hendrix loaded the bases for the second time before a flyout ended the inning.
A leadoff groundout started the third inning before the bottom fell out, and the deficit grew to 5-0. The defense came around with Dabbs’ first strikeout of the game and a long flyout snagged by Ford to end the inning. Dabbs reached on a chopper to left field with one out and stole second, but a strikeout and lineout ended the Hatley threat.
Hendrix made a diving catch to begin the fourth and connected with a stretched out Woods to get the first out. Hendrix repeated, snagging a grounder and connecting with Ward at second but it fell apart again as the Aggies pounced and put the Tigers in a 7-0 hole. Brown came in to pitch, and a quick groundout ended the inning.
In the bottom half, the Tigers had just a hit by pitch to Johnson. The fifth saw the Tigers give up a leadoff walk but Ford’s glove came through again when he caught a long fly to center field. The Aggies scored two more runs, and Ryan Ward took over on the mound and got a strikeout to end the inning.
The Tigers had a two-out threat when Dabbs drew a walk and Guin was hit by a pitch. Woods’ hit loaded the bases and after a conversation between umpires on a call, Dabbs was safe at third, but a strikeout ended the threat.
The momentum carried over to the sixth inning with Ward’s second strikeout of the night and allowing just a lone hit in the inning.
Cade King came in to lead off the bottom half and was hit by a pitch. Johnson was plonked in the back, and Hendrix hit into a fielder’s choice. Ford drew a walk, but the Aggies ended the threat with another out at second. The momentum didn’t carry into the seventh as Kossuth scored another run, and the Tigers went down in order.
Game 1: Kossuth 2, Hatley 0
Tristan Hendrix allowed one earned run on a hit, four walks and struck out four in the pitcher’s duel with Auburn commit Hank Eaton. Eaton, in turn, finished with a no-hitter, striking out 11 and allowing just a walk to Elijah Johnson and hit by pitches to Rob Ford, David Woods and Tyler Guin for the only baserunners.