AMORY – Bats were blazing for Pontotoc, while the Nettleton Tigers had a tough time getting things going in their 15-0 loss at the Amory Tournament last Monday.
“We’re trying different things at the moment, and right now, we’re just struggling, but that’s what the game does,” Nettleton coach Luke Hargett said. “It forces you to keep fighting, and it won’t do us any good if we start sitting here and feeling sorry for ourselves. We just have to shake this one off and get ready for our next one.”
Pontotoc started off the game with some heavy hits as Corbyn Clayton hit a leadoff double, while Jon Robert Carnes followed with a bomb to left field. Boston Estes got the Tigers out of the inning only down 2-0 after throwing his first strikeout of the game.
Nettleton went three-up, three-down in the bottom of the first, and the Warriors capitalized on it by driving in eight runs in the second to take a 10-0 lead. Cruz Mitchell hauled in a pop-up at second base to finish the inning for Pontotoc.
The Tigers’ struggles at the plate continued as three-straight strikeouts brought Pontotoc’s bats back onto the field for the third inning. The Warriors added to their lead, scoring five runs in the third before shortstop Luke Ricks got the third out of the inning.
Silas Tatum came in at pitcher for the Tigers in the fourth inning and struck out a pair to hold Pontotoc scoreless with no hits in the inning.
“I thought Silas (Tatum) did a good job for us on the mound in that last inning,” Hargett said. “He’s a guy that’s still learning to pitch and has a very live arm, and I think he’ll help us as the season progresses. He goes out there and competes, and that’s what we really like about him.”
Weston Fowler picked up the first hit for Nettleton in the bottom of the fourth, and Austin Blake followed by drawing a walk to get on base. Cade Oswalt singled towards second base to load the bases for the Tigers, but he was later ruled out at first.
Back-to-back outs for Pontotoc’s defense sealed the win for the Warriors.
“The roster is full as far as all the guys that we have, and we’re still trying to figure out where everyone is playing,” Hargett said. “We’ve got a few positions that we feel pretty good about and some that we’re not sure about yet, but we’re going to keep rocking and rolling to get out of this slump.”
The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi...
Mississippi...
Tombigbee River at Bigbee affecting Monroe County.
For the Tombigbee River...including Fulton, Bigbee, Amory, Aberdeen
L & D...Minor flooding is forecast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.
deaths occur in vehicles.
Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas.
cars through flooded areas.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.
The next statement will be issued this evening at 1030 PM CST.
&&
FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TUESDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Tombigbee River at Bigbee.
* WHEN...Until early Tuesday morning.
* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Water is flowing over Hood Road. The flood
plain between Town Creek and the Tombigbee River is flooded.
Extensive agricultural flooding is occurring along Highway 6 near
Bigbee.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
At 9:30 AM CST Sunday the stage was 17.9 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:30 AM CST Sunday was 18.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
late tomorrow evening and continue falling to 10.6 feet
Wednesday morning.
Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 17.5 feet on 05/19/2003.
17.5 feet on 05/19/2003.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
&&
The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi...
Mississippi...
Buttahatchie River near Aberdeen affecting Lowndes and Monroe Counties.
Counties.
For the Buttahatchie River...including Aberdeen...Minor flooding is forecast.
forecast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.
deaths occur in vehicles.
Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas.
cars through flooded areas.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.
The next statement will be issued this evening at 1030 PM CST.
&&
FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Buttahatchie River near Aberdeen.
* WHEN...Until Tuesday morning.
* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Water is covering a portion of Air Base
Road located on the west bank of the river. Low-lying farmland is
flooded.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
At 9:30 AM CST Sunday the stage was 15.3 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:30 AM CST Sunday was 15.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
early Tuesday morning and continue falling to 10.2 feet
Friday morning.
Flood stage is 13.0 feet.
Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 15.4 feet on 02/19/2001.
15.4 feet on 02/19/2001.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
&&