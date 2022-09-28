HATLEY – The Hatley Tigers’ offense had to fight for everything it gained in a tight-knit game against Holly Springs. The battle went down to the wire and took a turn in overtime as Holly Springs came away with a 36-34 win on Friday.
“We’ve got to do a better job covering defensively,” Hatley coach Seth Lee said. “We stopped their running game pretty well, but we’ve got to be able to cover better. Offensively, I thought we performed well, but they took away some of the things that we were trying to do, which knocked us off our game plan a little. Our kids continued to fight through it though, so I’m proud about that.”
Neither side got much going in the first quarter as penalties stunted their offense, but Hatley went into the second quarter with a little momentum after Braxton Harlow made an interception at the Hawks’ 20-yard line.
Josh Griffin and Michael Foster picked up short gains on a pair of carries, and a personal foul called against Holly Springs moved the Tigers to the 10-yard line. Hatley gained a 6-0 lead after Logan Brown connected on a nine-yard touchdown pass to Griffin at the start of the second.
Holly Springs took over at the 40-yard line and put together an eight-play drive to take an 8-6 lead with 8:23 left after a 26-yard touchdown completion, plus a two-point conversion. The Tigers responded late in the quarter after a pair of penalties against Holly Springs moved them down the field.
Seth Terry, Cayson Williams and Griffin picked up positive yards on carries before Williams broke free for a 17-yard touchdown run. Williams completed the two-point conversion attempt, giving Hatley a 14-8 lead with 1:20 left in the first half.
Holly Springs went into halftime with a 22-14 lead after scoring a pair of touchdown receptions of 48 and 15 yards in the final seconds of the quarter.
The Tigers got the ball first at the 43-yard line to start the third, and they put together a long drive led by multiple first-down runs from Williams to march down the field. Harlow capped off the drive with a one-yard touchdown run, cutting the score to 22-20 after the failed two-point conversion.
“Braxton (Harlow) is one of our Swiss Army knives because we can line him up anywhere defensively and offensively,” Lee said. “He had to do a lot of things out there for us in this game, and I thought he did a great job.”
Hatley’s defense stood strong on the Hawks’ last two possessions of the third, forcing back-to-back turnover on downs with tackles by Landen Wright and Harlow. A fumble on the opening play of the fourth gave the ball back to Holly Springs at midfield, but the Tigers’ defense halted them from capitalizing on the takeaway.
With the ball on the 33-yard line, Williams, Griffin and Harlow led the running attack for the Tigers, while a pair of penalties against Holly Springs kept the drive going. Williams punched in a one-yard touchdown run, while Harlow completed the two-point attempt to give Hatley a 28-22 lead with 2:42 left in the game.
The Hawks quickly tied things up at 28-28 with a 30-yard touchdown completion, but the failed two-point attempt knotted the score with 2:06 left. Hatley took over at midfield, and Williams helped moved the chains with a pair of first-down runs.
Despite moving the ball deeper into the Hawks’ territory, Hatley’s drive ended in a turnover on downs, forcing the game to go into overtime. Holly Springs started overtime with the ball on Hatley’s 10-yard line, but a false start penalty pushed them back.
John Ivy made a pair of pass deflections to force a fourth-and-long situation for the Hawks, but they managed to find the end zone on a 15-yard touchdown run by Deonte Jefferson. Jefferson ran in the two-point conversion to put Holly Springs up 36-28.
After the score, a penalty against the Hawks moved Hatley to the 5-yard line. Williams inched the Tigers closers to the end zone with a run, and Harlow drove in a one-yard touchdown run to make it a two-point game.
Hatley’s two-point conversion attempt was unsuccessful, which sealed the win for Holly Springs.
“This wasn’t the outcome that we wanted, and I don’t believe in moral victories, but I did like the way that we battled in this game,” Lee said. “We’re back to 0-0 now with division play is coming up.”
Williams finished with 177 rushing yards, while Griffin added 106 yards on the ground.
