NETTLETON – The Nettleton Tigers fought back from a three-run deficit to tie their game against Pontotoc but saw some two-out mistakes in the top of the seventh come back to haunt them as the Warriors claimed the 6-5 win.
Pontotoc scored a pair of runs on a passed ball and wild pitch after a two-out hit, a walk and a hit batsman in the seventh.
“The majority of our losses this year, it’s been the freebies,” Nettleton coach Joseph Koon said. “Typically whichever team can win the freebie award is going to have a shot. That’s something a few of our guys on our pitching staff are trying to figure out is how to work ahead and let your defense work.”
The Warriors took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first with a two-out base hit and added two more in the third inning, getting back-to-back hits to open the frame and scoring on a passed ball and a wild pitch then as well.
The Tigers started to creep back in with a run in the bottom of the inning. With one out, Davis Oswalt drew a walk and then stole a pair of bags. Evan Smith put Nettleton on the board by driving an RBI double in the gap in left field.
Pontotoc got that run back in the top of the fourth with a pair of walks and an error, but Nettleton countered by tying the game at 4-4 in the bottom half.
Adam Adkins led off by laying down a bunt for a hit, stole second and moved to third on Jaylon Betts’ groundball.
Jay Hawkins came through with an infield single to bring Adkins home, and the Warriors loaded the bases up with a walk to Carter Crawley and an intentional pass to Oswalt.
Jackson Cheek made them pay, smoking a two-run single to center to tie the game.
Nettleton went down in order in the fifth and sixth as Hawkins’ hit in the sixth was erased on a double play.
Pontotoc had a chance in the fifth but Oswalt robbed a hit with a diving catch in center and fired back to second for a double play. They came through in the seventh with the winning runs.
“As a coach, you want to put your guys in opportunities and see what they’ve got,” Koon said. “We definitely saw some bright things on the mound but also some negative things we have to improve on as the season goes on.”
Smith made it interesting in the bottom of the inning, blasting a solo homer to left to cut it to one run, but the Warriors got the final out on a groundout to third.
“We had some guys that really stepped up at the plate,” Koon said. “There are some things to build on, but it’s never something you want to do is outhit a team and lose a game.”
Drew Humble allowed two earned runs on three hits in the start, while Cheek allowed a pair of earned runs on two hits in four innings of relief.