Last summer, Hatley coach Clint Adair didn’t have the luxury of scheduling a busy summer for his team in his first year with the Tigers.
This year, Adair made sure they got plenty of work, hosting weekly 7-on-7 competition that included several of their county and division rivals.
“It was good to be able to have that 7-on-7 back and just to be able to see that,” Adair said. “Last year, you come in as a head coach, and you don’t get that so you have no idea. They really didn’t get to compete with other people until the lights came on. That made it even more interesting.”
Hatley returns more starters this season, but that 7-on-7 competition allowed them to continue to develop their skill players and also see some potential starters in some areas on the defensive side.
“I feel like our skill guys got some decent work this summer with some 7-on-7 that we were able to do. We didn’t get to do as much as we had hoped because of the rain. It will help with the skill guys and the timing there,” Adair said. “Defensively in the summer, 7-on-7 allowed us to look at a lot of different guys like some of the young guys in some of those spots that we will need in the secondary and all those new linebackers. They were able to get a lot of reps as far as the passing game stuff anyway. All of that will help them be more prepared for the start of the season this year.”
The Tigers had a small senior class last season, and Adair said one of their strengths is more seniors to step into leadership roles and providing experience at nearly every position.
“Unlike last year, we have a few more seniors that we’re going to really lean on to help in the leadership department, especially trying to really build the program and establish things the way we want them done,” Adair said. “We will have some seniors at just about all of the positions, unlike last year, where we didn’t have that experience at every spot. This year we should have some or better experience at every position. There’s a few on the line, and there will be at some of the skill positions too.”
He named their weakness as depth, still hoping to bolster their numbers.
“For us, we’re going to be real thin. Our numbers aren’t super high, so we will be really thin, so staying healthy will be a big part of last year. That is going to be tough when you’re relying on a lot of kids to play all three phases of the game,” Adair said. “If you get the wrong one or two injured, it can be pretty bad. Football has become a game of attrition, and it’s tough because you still have to work hard even if you’re pretty thin.”
Hatley stays in its same division but welcomes in some different teams. Adair said he is looking forward to playing strong competition with teams already in the division and with new additions in Amory and Nettleton.
“From what I have seen, they are all going to be coached well. All of those coaches do a great job, and they will have their guys ready and prepared, and they will be in shape,” he said. “The other thing about all of them is they are going to have a lot of athletes on the field, and they will be really prepared. It makes it a really tough division when you can put together some good athletes with some good coaching. It makes for a tough division, and I feel like we have that all the way across the board with everything.”
Hatley’s start to the season is still in question due to the school going virtual until August 31. Adair said he looked forward to hopefully playing all of their usual rivals this season.
“You still have Hamilton and Smithville, and you still have Mantachie on there from last year. With Coach (Ken) Adams moving over there, that’s strengthened that rivalry over there,” Adair said. “We will hopefully get to play both of those in-county rivalries this year because that would be big for us, getting to play good competition here locally. That’s a big thing in the county too.”