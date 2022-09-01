The Nettleton Tigers’ explosive third-quarter performance gave them the edge in Friday’s 33-28 win over Eupora.
“I’m proud that we handled the beginning well and responded instead of holding our heads down when they got up on us early,” Nettleton coach John Keith said. “When things were getting difficult, we continued to play all the way until the very end, and that’s something that I’ve been preaching to them. We talked about that towards the end of last season, playing the entire game and focusing on the next play.”
Eupora took an 8-0 lead 10 minutes into the game on a big touchdown run. The Tigers responded to cut the score to 8-6 as Donavan Pack got a hit on the quarterback to force a fumble near the end zone, and Silas Tatum scooped it up for a three-yard touchdown return.
Late in the first, the Eagles increased their lead to 14-6 on a one-yard touchdown run. Nettleton tied it with under five minutes left in the second on a 20-yard touchdown run by Jay Hawkins, while Zavian Dilworth completed the two-point conversion run.
“I thought the offensive line played really well because they protected and created a few running lanes, and Jay did a good job of controlling the run game,” Keith said. “We’ve got to do a better job of protecting the football because we had a couple of drives where we left points on the field due to turnovers.”
Nettleton took its first lead of the game early in the third on a 37-yard touchdown pass from Braylen Williams to Dilworth, giving the Tigers a 20-14 lead.
“Braylen really came on and did a good job of executing what we’re trying to do, and Anterion (Venson) and Zavian played tremendously well with the ball in their hands,” Keith said.
Shortly after, Williams snuck into the end zone on five-yard quarterback keeper, and Payne Hairald nailed the extra point to put his team up 27-14. Eupora cut into the lead with a 65-yard touchdown run by Ty Murphy, but Nettleton answered as Hawkins picked up his second touchdown of the game on an 11-yard run.
Murphy found the end zone again for the Eagles, and a two-point conversion put the score at 33-28 with four minutes left in the fourth. After Eupora’s defense got a stop on third down, the Tigers were forced to punt the ball away.
Conner Dallas downed his punt inside of the five-yard line, forcing Eupora to have to go the length of the field to win the game with a minute left. The Eagles made it to about the 50-yard line before the Tigers’ defense stood them up to seal the win.
“Defensively, I thought we responded really well to some adversity,” Keith said. “They scored on a really big play to start the game, but once we came to the sideline and got some of that stuff fixed, we did a good job of responding to that. They had a few more big plays later in the game, but for the most part, we did a good job of containing them.”
Williams finished 17 of 23 passing for 274 yards and a pair of touchdowns, while Hawkins tallied 125 yards on the ground with two touchdowns. Dilworth had 123 yards on 10 catches, and Venson added 100 yards on six catches.
