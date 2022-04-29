HATLEY – The Hatley Tigers found themselves in a nice groove, sweeping Yazoo County in the first round to advance with a 5-2 win on Friday, then cruising to a 14-4 Game 2 victory on Saturday.
The Tigers move on to face Kossuth in the second round.
“In the last two games, we didn’t have any errors, and we’ve limited our strikeouts at the plate,” Hatley coach Jamie Edwards said. “In the past couple of games, we’ve struggled with errors and not moving runners over when we had the chance, but we’ve been playing smarter baseball here recently.”
Tyler Dabbs, David Woods had a pair of RBIs in the win. Tyler Guin led the way with a four-hit day, also adding four RBIs, while Rob Ford, Dabbs and Ryan Ward had two hits each.
The Tigers put up two in the first, including a Guin RBI single. They added six runs in the second as Ford, Dabbs, Guin and Ward all had run-scoring hits.
Dabbs, Guin, Woods, Logan Brown and Elijah Johnson all drove in runs in a five-run third, and Guin added his fourth RBI single of the game in the fourth to finish off the win.
Tristin Hendrix struck out five to pick up the win on the mound.
In Game 1 on Friday, Eli Gray had a pair of hits and RBIs in the win, while Rob Ford also had a pair of RBIs. Dabbs picked up the win in relief, going the final five innings and allowing just three hits.
“We all know what Kossuth has,” Edwards said of the challenge ahead in the second round. “They’re a top-notch, quality baseball team, and we’re going to have to do everything the right way to compete with them. Our guys have been working hard, and we’re looking forward to the opportunity.”
Lions blank Byers over two games
The Hamilton Lions started off the playoffs a day early getting a sweep of H.W. Byers out of the way with 14-0 and 21-0 victories. Hamilton moves on to face Tupelo Christian in the second round.
Suede Shows, Quinn Pounders, Noah Hester and Joshua West each had a pair of hits in the Game 1 win. Pounders and Drake Pittman also hit home runs for the Lions in the first game, while Shows hit a pair of doubles.
In the second game, the Lions finished with 17 hits as a team with Wyatt Baggett going 3 for 3 at the plate with four RBIs. Hunter Barnes and Shows hit triples in the win.
Tigers get easy wins against Amanda Elzy
The Nettleton Tigers also swept a doubleheader for the first round, getting 13-0 and 13-1 wins against Amanda Elzy on Friday afternoon. Nettleton will face defending state champ Booneville in the second round.
Evan Smith pitched the shutout with five strikeouts and only one hit through two innings in the first game, while. Cade Oswalt, Jaylon Betts, Carter Crawley and Jackson Cheek all hit doubles. Crawley pitched the second game, finishing with six strikeouts and only giving up two hits. Cruz Mitchell had three RBIs and a double, while Betts added two RBIs and a double.
Nettleton softball sweeps through Water Valley
The Lady Tigers picked up the sweep with a 13-1 win on the road on Friday and a 10-0 victory at home on Saturday. They will face Yazoo County in the second round.
On Friday, Zion Seals and Savannah Harlow both finished with three hits, while Addie Bates had a pair. Seals hit a pair of doubles, while Chloe Humble, Tamera Martin and Bates also hit doubles. Anna Claire Harris struck out four over three innings.
Kennice Finnie pitched the shutout with six strikeouts and only gave up two hits in Saturday’s win. Zion Seals and Tamera Martin hit home runs for the Lady Lions with Seals getting a three-run shot and Martin a two-run homer, while Anna Claire Harris hit a triple. Zyah Gunter and Martin also had doubles in the win.