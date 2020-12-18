OKOLONA – The Nettleton Tigers put together a complete performance on Saturday afternoon, starting out hot and riding an early lead to a 90-65 road victory over Okolona.
Nettleton picked up the game with Okolona after a pair of division
“That’s your typical Nettleton-Okolona game. They got after us, and we got after them,” Nettleton coach Grant Gardner said. “Our rotation was shorter tonight, but it allowed some guys to really step up that haven’t so far.”
Zavian Dilworth, Anterion Venson and Jacorien Moore staked Nettleton to a quick 6-0 lead before the Chieftains could get on the board, and the Tigers kept the lead at nine throughout most of the first as Moore and Venson handled much of the scoring.
Keylin Ruff opened the second quarter up with a putback, and Keandre Johnson hit his first basket of the game, a three-pointer to make it 25-11. Johnson drained another a few seconds later to push the advantage to 15 points. Okolona cut that to 11 before Jamorion Ball and Johnson went on a 6-0 run.
Ball sank his first three to go up 37-19, and Moore had one late in the quarter. Dilworth put in the final basket of the first half as the Tigers led 46-25 at the break.
Okolona scored first in the third quarter on a pair of free throws, but Venson answered them quickly with a jump shot and scored again to make it 50-29. Johnson put in the next four points to extend that lead, and Ball got hot midway through the quarter, scoring 14 points, including another pair of three-pointers.
“Jamorion really stepped up today and played extremely well,” Gardner said. “Everybody played with a good bit of energy today.”
Venson and Johnson also added late threes as Nettleton had a comfortable 78-43 lead at the end of the third.
Ruff scored four of the first six points of the fourth quarter, and Ball, Johnson and Dilworth also had scoring contributions in the final quarter.
Ball paced all scorers with his 27 points off the bench. Johnson and Moore each scored 17 points, while Venson wasn’t far behind with 15 points.
(G) Nettleton 81, Okolona 22
The Lady Tigers held Okolona to just 10 points in the first half and jumped out to a 50-10 halftime advantage.
In the first, Annalyn Housley scored all 10 of her points, hitting a pair of three-pointers. Sydnie Harris also hit a pair of threes, and Zion Seals and Tamiya Martin made it five three-pointers in the first quarter.
Harris made another two threes in the second quarter, and Miah Hall and Seals each scored four points.
Madison Miller, Hall, Martin, Aaliyah Harris, Martin and Fertimmia Thomas scored in the third to extend the lead.
Thomas and Tilyah Bailey each sank three-pointers in the fourth.
Sydnee Harris led the way with 14 points, followed by 11 from Seals and 10 from Housley.