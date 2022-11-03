Offensive struggles stunted the Hatley Tigers as their football season came to an end on Thursday night after a 42-0 loss to Kossuth.
“It was a tough one, offensively, because we just couldn’t get anything started,” Hatley coach Seth Lee said. “We had a chance to score right before the half, but we couldn’t get it done from the seven-yard line. If we could’ve scored right there, we could’ve made it a better ball game than it was at halftime. Defensively, I thought we started off the game fine, holding them to 28 points in the first half.”
The Aggies struck first on a 14-yard touchdown run by Brady Kelly early in the first quarter. Kossuth added to its lead later on in the first, scoring on a two-yard touchdown pass from Jack Johnson to Taylor Ford and a pick six by Reece Crum.
After taking a 28-0 lead at halftime, the Aggies went on to score two more times in the second half to put the win away.
Lee praised Braxton Harlow for his efforts in the ground game.
“Braxton ran the ball hard like he always does,” Lee said. “They were giving us the middle, and that’s where Braxton likes to go. They kind of keyed in on Cayson (Williams) and Josh (Griffin), taking away our outside runs, so we had to feed Braxton more than anyone else.”
Banks Smith, Braden Pyron and Harlow were also solid pieces on defense for the Tigers, according to Lee.
“Banks played defensive end for us, and he did a good job of rushing the quarterback at times,” he said. “We also played a couple of freshmen, Braden (Pyron) and Braxton (Harlow), at linebacker, and they did exactly what we taught them to do when playing the run.”
Hatley finishes the season with a 2-8 record, and Lee hopes to continue to build with this program next season.
“We’ve taken some great strides from April to where we are now,” he said. “Our overall attitude, demeanor, physicality and desire to play ball are completely different from what it was when we first started. The best moment for me was our game against Belmont, falling behind 28-6 at halftime and showing the guts to fight back and win that game by two points. That really showed our character of who we are as a team.”
Lee said that his plan in the offseason is to get his guys stronger in the weight room.
We’re graduating four seniors, and they’re all four big losses for us,” he said. “We’ve got guys that have reps and are ready to step up. Moving forward, we’re going to have to be better in weight room this offseason because that’s the key to getting things done next year.
