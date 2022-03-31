HATLEY – Hatley saw another freshman arm step on Thursday night, as Eli Gray’s performance on the mound led the Tigers to a 5-2 win on the road against Vernon.
Gray went the distance, allowing just three hits and one walk, while striking out five.
“Eli was consistently throwing strikes and didn’t walk but just two batters. He threw 74 pitches and had five outs on five pitches in the middle innings,” Hatley coach Jamie Edwards said. “He was one pitch away from setting a record with six outs on six balls, which was pretty cool. He had a low pitch count and threw strikes, and we played extremely good defense behind him. We had one error that was just a slow roller to third. We have been relying on our freshman arms just as much as our seniors, and they are coming through for us and playing well.”
The Tigers took a quick 2-0 lead in the top of the first but weren’t able to add on to it until the sixth inning.
In the first, Hatley loaded the bases when Rob Ford and Tristan Hendrix were each hit by a pitch, and Ryan Ward singled to short.
Gray drove in the first run with an groundout to third, and Logan Brown drove in a run with a sacrifice fly.
Tyler Dabbs had a hit in the second, and Brown did the same in the fourth. Hendrix hit a double in the fifth, but the Tigers stranded each of those hits.
Hatley broke through again in the sixth when Brown got on base after a dropped third strike, and Tyler Guin sacrificed him over to second. David Woods and Dabbs walked to load the bases, and Brown scored on a steal of home.
Trey Dallas drove in a run with his RBI infield single, and Ford closed out the scoring being hit by a pitch with the bases loaded.
“We bunted, moved some runners around and put some pressure on them. We were finally able to do something that we struggled with which was not have errors and when we got runners on, hitting behind them,” Edwards said. “Traditionally this year, when we have had bad games, we have had that one inning that cost us and couldn’t rebound from it. We didn’t have that inning last night, which was big for us, and they were a decent team. They put in play and threw well themselves.”
On Friday, Hatley had a forfeit win, 7-0, against Noxubee County for the first game and then posted a 15-0 shutout in Game 2.
Tyler Dabbs struck out seven of the ten batters he faced, and Gray, Trey Dallas, Bradley Parrish, Logan Brown and Dabbs all had RBI hits.
“We started division out right, and that gives us a little bit of momentum going into Nettleton,” Edwards said.