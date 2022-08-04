With four returning starters headlining the roster, the Nettleton Tigers spent most of their time focusing on developing role players on the bench this summer.
“We’ve had guys going in so many different directions this summer, but that was okay because we’ve really been working on elevating some of our role guys that didn’t play a whole lot last year,” Nettleton coach Grant Gardner said. “We’ve got four starters back from last year, and we already know what they can do, so I wanted to see what some of these other guys could do. Guys like Trey Smith, DJ Birks and Jakari Shumpert played a lot for us over the break and did pretty well.”
The core of Zavian Dilworth, Jamarion Ball and Anterion Venson has seen a lot of playing time together over the past few years, so Gardner is expecting those three to help lead the team.
“Anterion has really stepped up this summer, and I believe he’s going to have to step up this year and be that leader along with Zavian. They’re our two football guys, so when they’re gone, we’re going to need Jamarion to lead when early practice starts,” he said. “Those three have all started together for three years now, so if it’s ever going to be our time, it should be this year. They know each other pretty well, and that’s why I haven’t worried about playing very many games this summer. They’ve played three full seasons together and don’t really need to go through a feeling-out process. We’re going to go as far as those three guys can take us.”
Outside of those three players, Gardner believes junior Winston Housley and sophomore Nick Owens will provide the Tigers with a different aspect.
“We’ve got Nick Owens and Winston Housley in the post, and I’m hoping they can give us something that we haven’t had in a while as far as scoring in the post,” he said.
In their summer scrimmages, the Tigers emphasized running the floor and turning defense into offense.
“We always try to push the tempo and create our offense off of our defense,” he said. “That’s always the way Nettleton basketball has done things for as long as I can remember. The more up-tempo we play, the more excited the kids get and the better we play.”
With the season approaching, Gardner said that he is excited to get into division play and compete in a few tournaments.
“We’ve thought about our schedule a lot, and of course in the division, you’ve got Amory and Noxubee to go through every year,” he said. "Both of those teams are going to be good and have a lot of guys returning, so I’m looking forward to playing them. Then we’ve got the Lee County Tournament, which is always competitive, and we’ll play in the Hot Bed Classic again. We’ve got a lot of big games that we’re excited about.”
