Hatley missed its chance to get on the field against rival Smithville in a scrimmage rained out this Friday night, but the Tigers are focused on continuing to get better and looking forward to opening up their season this week.
“We were disappointed we didn’t get to play, but there was so much water on our field in such a short time,” Hatley coach Clint Adair said. “Even a few hours later, we had standing water, and we definitely didn’t want to chance anyone getting hurt.”
Adair said he has picked up just a few players since school has started back, and his team is working on firming up things on both sides of the ball.
“We are just working on trying to polish up what we are wanting to do offensively and defensively,” he said. “We’re getting in all of our schemes, our different packages on defense and working on special teams coverage. We picked up a few players but not as many as I had hoped, so we’re still working on that depth chart.”
With not much film available on opponents, Adair said the focus is more on his team, rather than their Week 1 opponent Nettleton.
“We are working hard to try to get better and just staying internally focused,” he said. “Nobody has really gotten to play a scrimmage or a game yet, so there’s not much information out there.”
On offense, quarterback and running back is continuing to be a strength for the Tigers.
“Markhel has looked good, and he’s just that constant. He’s consistent and every day he comes to play,” Adair said. “Jacob Mobley brings us a lot of energy at running back every day. It’s those same guys that have been consistent for us.”
Consistency is something Adair has been preaching in practice.
“I think we need to be more consistent in all phases of the game,” he said. “Up front, the offensive line has to be a little more consistent and our receivers running routes and catching balls. Just all the way around, consistency is what we have to improve upon. The effort is there, and they are understanding, but it’s just about being consistent.”
Adair said it was strange to think of Hatley not playing Smithville this season but a factor of a strange year.
“It just goes right along with that. Everything about this is unique,” he said. “It’s been something you have had to overcome, obstacles at every turn, and you can’t focus on that. You have to deal with the situation you have and keep trying to improve.”