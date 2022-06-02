The Nettleton Tigers used their time over the spring to focus on development and adjusting to their new staff.
“We really wanted to focus on ourselves this spring, so we didn’t want to play a game,” Nettleton coach John Keith said. “We took the time to figure out who can play where and try to focus on where we can develop depth. We had some staff changes that we had to get adjusted to, and we had schematic changes as well to get the players adjusted to things that we’ll be doing a little differently.”
Outside of the changes surrounding this Tigers' team, Keith said that he saw an improvement in his team’s physicality.
"I thought we were physical, and we had some good jumps in the weight room this offseason that showed in practices,” he said. “We got some younger guys that came along and pushed, and overall, I thought it was a productive spring because we were able to accomplish some of the things that we wanted to do.”
Keith applauded the initiative that his group of upcoming seniors took in the spring practices.
“I was really impressed with some of our seniors coming up and how they led us through the spring,” he said. “Guys like Donovan Pack, Zavian Dilworth and Jay Hawkins once baseball was over, Bryson Guess and Parker Caples had really good springs and helped lead in practice. Aidan Pettigrew is another senior that did well, and he’s moving around in different positions.”
As the Tigers continued to sort out their offensive identity, Keith said that he saw a few key players that stood out for him over the spring.
“Emmanuel Justice and Parker Caples are back on the offensive line, and I thought they both had a very good spring. As far as other people on offense, we know what Zay (Dilworth) is going to do for us there because he’s a dynamic playmaker, and we’ve looked at him in multiple different positions. Jay Hawkins has looked pretty good at running back, and he’s been a defensive force for us in the past. He’s a guy that’s been instrumental in our success. Then we had some younger guys like Tahj McBride that showed some improvement.”
Braylen Williams and Dilworth are two guys that Keith sees as potential options at quarterback.
“Braylen had a really good spring, and we’re looking at either him or Zay (Dilworth) at the quarterback position because both are athletic,” Keith said. “It’s going to be one of those situations where if one is playing quarterback, the other will still be on the field. Ultimately, this is going to keep going into the summer to see who gives us the chance to be the best team.”
Pack, Hawkins, Jordan Fields and Aidan Pettigrew are four guys that Keith said impressed him on the defensive side during spring practices.
“Donovan (Pack) was unblockable at times, and Coach (Josh) Baty has been doing some things that have really brought the best out of him,” Keith said. “Once we got our baseball guys back, Jay Hawkins and Jordan Fields looked phenomenal at linebacker, and Aidan Pettigrew brought a lot of physicality to our defense.”
Keith said that the team’s plan over the summer is to continue to grow and figure out what works best for them.
“We’re looking forward to continuing to grow as a team and figuring out what suits us best as a team,” he said. “Now that we’ve got everyone back, we’re planning to evaluate and figure out what fits us the best and who will be our best 11 on the field to help us compete.”