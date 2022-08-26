Join the conversation in our exclusive Facebook group for high school sports fans in Monroe County.
NEW ALBANY - Nettleton and New Albany trotted out freshmen quarterbacks in Friday's controlled scrimmage and both coaches were pleased with what they saw from their youthful players.
Braden Shettles of New Albany and Braylen Williams of Nettleton both showed flashes of promise and potential with their leadership and athleticism. If they can keep true to the form of Friday's exhibition, the rest of the season should be filled with plenty of excitement and touchdowns.
Nettleton's Williams used his arm and legs to star for the Tigers on Friday night. Coach John Keith feels like his quarterback performed well in his first varsity start.
"One, he was a little limited with the no contact thing, so that takes an aspect of his game away, but I thought as the game progressed, he got into a rhythm," Keith said. "Early on, I thought he played like a freshman at times, he missed a couple of reads, but he came over and looked at the replay and he saw some of those."
Keith said that he saw flashes of good things to come from the young quarterback.
"Couple of the balls, he was high on and things like that, but he definitely shows flashes of the potential he has and the ability he has with this game being just the first of many games he's going to play," Keith said. "He's just setting the baseline or foundation of what he's capable of and being a key part of our offense."
Keith believes that Williams will continue to get better as the season goes on due to hard-working attitude.
"I just think he will continue to get better because he's a kid that wants to work hard, wants to get better, is a great competitor, he's a great kid," Keith said. "I expect him to come out Monday wanting to work and wanting to get better from this."
One of the longest runs of the night belonged to Williams as he broke loose down the sideline and raced through the New Albany secondary for a 44-yard run.
Williams' favorite targets in the passing game were Zavian Dilworth and Anterion Venson.
Dilworth caught six passes in the two periods of Nettleton possessions with a long of 11 yards.
Venson caught two deep balls in the final possession for the Tigers that went for 30 and 25 yards.