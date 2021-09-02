After missing their first game due to quarantine, the Hatley Tigers are excited to be back in practice with more players as they get ready to face Smithville on Thursday night.
Before going into quarantine, Hatley coach Clint Adair simply told his team to keep working and be ready when their time comes.
“I told them they are just going to have to keep working. We are not fighting anything that everyone else isn’t fighting,” Adair said. “Everyone across the country is having to deal with all the challenges that this pandemic is causing, so we are no different from everyone else. When it is time for us to go, we’ve got to be ready to go.”
Adair admitted that there is no good time to deal with having to quarantine, but he is glad they didn’t miss any more games.
“There’s no good time to deal with it because even if you are missing time now, you are missing out on working out all the early season kinks and getting used to the heat,” Adair said. “I guess the only positive is that we only missed one game and not two.”
One thing that Adair has been impressed with in practice so far is the hard work his players have put in despite their team’s situation.
“The fact that the same core group of guys have been here every day are working hard,” he said. “Regardless of the situation, circumstance or conditions that they’re being put in they are working hard.”
Some of Hatley’s key seniors have made their way back to practice from quarantine, and Adair said that they have been working hard and taking leadership roles.
“We’ve had some of our seniors have come back and step into that role,” he said. “Rob Ford, Kade Starling, Doug Gray and Isaac Heal are some of the guys that I’ve noticed trying to help some of our younger guys out along the way as well as pushing each other.”
Adair has also seen a few underclassmen step up in practice while others were in quarantine.
“We’ve had Logan Brown step in and play a lot of quarterback for us. He’s done a really good job of grasping the offense and getting us into some right plays and executing,” he said.
Adair said that he has been valuing the practice time that his team has been able to get despite losing players earlier.
“I think anytime we can be out here, and working it is a good thing,” Adair said. “Just the fact that we’ve gotten the opportunity to practice is a positive because there are some teams that are stuck in quarantine not getting to work.”
Adair said that he is excited to finally get see his team in action soon.
“I’m just excited for these kids to get the opportunity to play, that’s the biggest thing for me. I hate when these kids get games taken from them,” Adair said. “It’s something that no one can control, but that’s a life lesson that I’ve been telling them. There’s things that will happen in life that you cannot control, but it’s your decision on how you react to the challenges that are put in front of you that determine your route in life.”
As far as their rivalry game against Smithville on September 2nd, Adair said he is just happy that the communities will get to see the game happen this year.
“I’m glad that the two communities get to see this game because I know there are people that love to see this game. It’s good for the communities and these kids that it’s getting to happen,” he said.