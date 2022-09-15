The first three weeks have been a roller coaster for Seth Lee’s young Hatley team, falling in their first game of the season to Hamilton, only to redeem themselves a week later against Smithville.
The pendulum swung back this past week as the Tigers fell 60-6 against Mantachie on Friday.
As the score indicates, not a lot bounced the Tigers’ way Friday night. In fact, the football did not bounce at all. It splat in the mud puddles and played to an advantage for the run-heavy Mustangs on their home turf.
“As the game went along, we started to understand some of the new variations of the offense that we put in last week,” Hatley assistant coach Heath Smith said. “I feel like the game was moving a little bit faster than we practiced it, and we just need to crisp up the way we practice going forward.”
Hatley won the opening toss and moved the ball well out of the gates, finessing downfield, but eventually stalled after a lengthy four-minute drive. Mantachie scored four unanswered touchdowns in the first quarter, putting the Tigers in an early 28-0 hole.
On their first drive of the second quarter, the egg finally cracked as the Tigers, capitalizing on a few defensive miscues and penalties to finish off a long drive with a 16-yard touchdown run by Braxton Harlow to narrow the deficit to 28-6.
“We can’t start off slow,” Smith said. “It was the fifth drive of the game before we got a first down, so we’ve got to be able to provide some relief for the defense earlier in the game.”
The soaked field made traction hard to come by for Hatley’s offense while their defense had to contend with the hurricane of Mantachie’s multi-headed rushing attack.
The final horn eventually sounded after three second-quarter touchdowns for the Mustangs and another pair in the third, making the score 60-6 with second strings having handled most of the second-half work.
It certainly was not the outcome that Hatley had hoped for, but the Tigers played valiantly hard in an unforgiving environment and have plenty of opportunities to rebound in this young season.
“The fight was there, but we lacked a little bit of discipline on our cues,” Smith said. “It’s just some things that we’ve got to tighten up going forward and continue practicing on.”
The Tigers will host Belmont, who is coming off of a loss against Tishomingo County, for their next game.
“From the offensive side, I’ve been trying to figure out how we can crisp up what we’ve got in right now,” Smith said. “Going forward, we’re going to be focused on continuing to work hard with a purpose.”
- Follow the latest updates from our preps sports coverage team.
