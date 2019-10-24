The Hatley Tigers put up an early lead but saw host Noxubee County pull away in the second quarter and move on to the 48-21 Division 4-3A win.
“We gave up some big plays in the second quarter,” Hatley coach Ken Adams said. “We took the opening drive and scored, and we moved the ball and did some really good things.”
Hatley scored on its opening drive of the game on a 1-yard QB keeper by Markhel Hunt and led 7-0 after Luke Moffett’s extra point.
Noxubee answered with a touchdown of its own but missed the extra point to leave the Tigers with the lead.
They stretched that to 13-6 when Hunt hit Alex Cooper on a 62-yard scoring strike, but Noxubee pushed ahead with a 22-point second quarter. The Tigers attempted a field goal with six seconds left in the half, but it was blocked, and they didn’t score again until 10:17 to go in the fourth quarter on Nick Washington’s 73-yard kickoff return touchdown.
“I thought we played well as a whole, and there were spurts that we did what we needed to do. Markhel had a solid night, and Nick ran the ball well,” Adams said. “(Alex) Cooper and Keller (Wren) at the corners played well on defense. We played hard all game and didn’t back down, and we just have to be more sound in all phases. When you’re playing teams like this, playoff-type teams, you have to be sound in everything you do. We turned the ball over a couple of times, which is something we didn’t do in our last two wins. We have to take one play and be the best we can be on that one play, then turn around and do that again. You have to play with that mindset against these teams.”
Washington led the way rushing with 70 yards, while Hunt added another 37 yards and had 68 passing yards. Cooper had both catches for 68 yards.
The Tigers return home after a three-week stretch of away games to face Houston, which is coming off a 52-6 win over Aberdeen.
“They’re very athletic, very well-coached, the whole gamut,” Adams said. “They are fast on defense and have a ton of skill players and do well getting the ball in their hands. We have to match up with them. We have to get lined up right defensively and take care of our responsibilities, and if we do that, we will be fine. We have to be locked in at practice this week and carry that over to Friday.”