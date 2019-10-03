Hatley put up a 17-14 lead at halftime, but East Union stormed back with 29 second-half points to ruin the Tigers’ homecoming with a 43-17 loss.
“We talked to our kids all the time about playing inspired football, and we want teams and fans when they watch us play to go, okay, that’s inspired football,” Hatley coach Ken Adams said. “That’s where we have to get to, and when we do get to that point, we will be okay and take whatever happens in the game. We have a lot of kids playing hard, but I want to be able to look on film and be inspired by their effort. That’s what Hatley football needs to be about.”
Hatley took a 7-0 lead just four minutes into the game on Markhel Hunt’s 25-yard touchdown run, but the Urchins answered immediately and went up 8-7.
Alex Cooper ignited things on the very next play when he took the ensuing kickoff 87 yards to the house to regain the lead.
“We had some positives. I told (Alex) Cooper that you have to make something happen to make them not want to kick it to you again, and he made a play and brought one back,” Adams said. “He’s capable of doing that every time he touches it. Markhel (Hunt) is just a warrior. I have coached a lot of quarterbacks in this system, and he’s right up there with everyone else and can be really good at this. The guys on the line did a good job, and Dylan Denton at linebacker is really coming on. Jeremiah Metcalf also played well up front. We just have to put all the phases together.”
Hatley’s next scoring drive ended in a Luke Moffett 30-yard field goal to put the Tigers up 17-8, and East Union closed out the first half with a late touchdown to cut it to 17-14.
The Urchins took the lead in the third with a pair of touchdown receptions and put the game away in the fourth with the same.
“We need more energy and to be more sound with our technique. We have to come out and realize this is who we are and what we’re going to do and have some confidence in that in all phases,” Adams said. “We have great kids here at Hatley and just have to play to our strengths. We’re killing ourselves with penalties and some missed assignments here and there.”
Cooper finished with 140 all-purpose yards, while Nick Washington was the leading rusher with 76 yards on 19 carries and Keller Wren had 53 yards on four carries. Denton was the leading tackler with six.
While most teams are starting division play, Hatley has one more non-division test left on the road this week at Northpoint Christian.
“They do a lot of the same things we do and are a spread type of team,” Adams said. “We’re 100 percent committed to do what we do, and we want to look at us and if we do things right.”