The Nettleton Tigers hit the road for spring break, picking up two big wins over Tupelo Christian and Smithville and battling in a pitcher’s duel in a 1-0 loss to Biloxi.
Nettleton won 11-9 against TCPS and 7-1 against Smithville.
“We had a great trip down to the beach. We wish that Biloxi game would have went a little better, but it was great to compete with a team like that,” Nettleton coach Joseph Koon said. “Overall, it was a pretty solid 1 through 9 outing for us in our two wins with the majority of our lineup in some form or fashion helping us out by getting a hit, laying down a sacrifice bunt or getting on base and stealing some bags.”
The Tigers started out the week with a comeback win over TCPS, trailing 7-0 but coming through with a big inning in the top of the third to tie the game. Davis Oswalt started the rally off with a big double, and Drew Humble, Adam Adkins and Cade Oswalt all came through with big RBI singles. Davis Oswalt and Jackson Cheek also drew bases-loaded walks to tie the game up.
Nettleton scored four in the fourth with bases-loaded walks to Jay Hawkins and Crawley and Hawkins’ steal of home.
Crawley picked up the win on the mound, and Evan Smith got the save.
“I was very proud of that game because we could have easily laid down after they got up 7-0 on us,” Koon said. “We put some great at bats together, and Crawley and Smith on the bump gave us a chance to get to where we were at. It was fun to see them not lay down, and our lineup really came through to beat a good team.”
Davis Oswalt went toe to toe with Biloxi’s Patrick Galle, an Ole Miss commit, in a pitcher’s duel in the nightcap, allowing an unearned run on three hits, striking out nine and walking just one. Crawley had two of Nettleton’s three hits as the Tigers struck out 15 times.
“That’s our fourth time to see a Division I arm, third SEC commit,” Koon said. “Any time you get to see quality arms like that, it makes you better. We left some runners on that we wish we could have capitalized on, but it was fun to watch Davis go out there, compete and do his thing. Going back to the eighth grade, you always know what you’re going to get with him, and he gave us a chance to stay in the game and win.”
Smithville took a 1-0 lead in the first inning of the final game when Presley Keebler doubled and scored on an error.
Nettleton countered by taking the lead in the bottom of the third. Jaylon Betts doubled leading off, and Crawley smoked a triple to tie the game. Oswalt drove him in with a sacrifice fly, and Cheek and Smith had back-to-back hits with Smith’s an RBI double to go up 3-1.
The Tigers added two in the fifth on an RBI single from Cheek and a wild pitch and two more in the sixth on Betts’ RBI single and Crawley’s fielder’s choice.
Humble went the distance on the mound, tossing a one-hitter and striking out six.
“We were coming off such an emotional, high-energy game the night before, and we came out a little flat,” Koon said. “Once we were able to settle in, we put some at bats together, scrapped some runs and got through a little bit of comfort. Drew got in a groove as the game went on and settled in and worked that tempo. It was good to see him back in his regular form before division starts.”
Koon stressed contributions from up and down the Tigers’ lineup being key going into the start of division play.
“Carter had a great few games, and Davis is swinging it well,” he said. “Jaylon has been a threat on the base paths for us, putting pressure on the other team, and Evan and Adam had some big hits. Cade (Oswalt) threw some guys out in key moments. It’s fun to see our guys have that mentality of getting it to the guy on deck so he can do his job. This week is going to be huge, starting out of division against Alcorn Central. Hopefully we can keep our momentum rolling to put together some quality games.”