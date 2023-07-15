The Nettleton Tigers focused on challenging themselves over the summer, playing tough opponents like Tupelo, Amory and Potts Camp to prepare for basketball season.
“We’ve focused on playing Tupelo and other teams like that who are really, really good to challenge us every time we come out,” Nettleton Grant Gardner said. “You can’t come out and do silly things against them, which is going to happen over the summer, but playing better teams has helped our intensity.”
Despite having a few new faces on the team, leadership has not been an issue for the Tigers with returning guard Anterion Venson leading the way.
“We’ve got a lot of new guys, but we’re fortunate enough to have the same leadership that we’ve had over the last two or three years,” Gardner said. “Ever since Anterion was a sophomore, he’s been a leader, and this team is going to get in line with what he does and expects. I’m hoping that Tahj (McBride) can continue to step up and help him, but that’s the good thing about having Anterion back. He knows what the expectations are, and guys are jumping in, not backing down and playing some good basketball.”
Players like Venson, McBride, Gavin Pargo, Braylen Williams, Kanye Jones and Jordan Dilworth were big contributors in these scrimmages, according to Gardner.
“We knew coming back that Anterion (Venson) would lead the way, and he has, and we’ve got some young guys that have stepped up,” he said. “Tahj (McBride) has played really well for us, Gavin is feeling his way and Braylen is just an athlete. Kanye and Jordan have been the two guys that have really surprised me because Tupelo has so much size, but they’re holding their own. When you play seven or eight teams twice a week, you never know how some of these new guys are going to do, but they’ve played really well.”
The Tigers were able to combat the Golden Waves’ height in the scrimmages and pick up a few wins.
“If we can hold our own on the inside with the guards we have coming back, we feel pretty good about this season,” Gardner said. “Nick Owens, who was a returning starter, didn’t get to play much over the summer because he hurt his foot in an AAU tournament, but that opened the door for Kanye (Jones) and Jordan (Dilworth) to be productive.”
Practices for the Tigers have consisted of full-court defensive work as they look to press when the time is right.
“We’ve worked a lot on our press because we’re going to be a press-oriented team since we have so many athletes,” Gardner said. “We’re not pressing in games because we know we can always fall back on that when the season starts. It’s been a good mix of focusing on our half-court defense in games and full-court stuff in practice.”
After a successful season last year, Gardner believes that this group can do the same thing with their different style of play.
“We’re going to be a different team because we were really offensive minded last year and had a whole bunch of guys who could score,” he said. “This year, we’re going to be a little bit more athletically gifted in all five spots, but we won’t be as offensive minded. We’ll have to adopt that defensive mindset of making people earn their buckets. We’ll get a lot of easy buckets off of our defense and transition and make teams work for theirs.”
