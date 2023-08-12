Going into his second year as head coach, Hatley coach Seth Lee witnessed the potential that the Tigers had after an impressive pair of wins last season.
With a solid group of returning players back on the roster, Lee and the Tigers hope to achieve their goals of winning the division and getting the opportunity to host a playoff game this season.
“We don’t see anyone on the schedule who we think we won’t be in the fourth quarter with,” Lee said. “We want to go deep in the playoffs, but our No. 1 goal before that is to win the division and host a home playoff, which is something Hatley hasn’t done before. We like being the underdog and when people look past us, but we’re hoping to change that standard this year.”
In order to achieve their goal of winning their division this year, the Tigers will have to get past East Union, Hamilton and Walnut as they move down to class 2A.
“East Union, Hamilton and Walnut are going to have athletes everywhere, but we feel like their athletes look a lot like ours,” Lee said. “We feel like we match up a lot better now and it's going to come down to who’s going to be the toughest now.”
Lee knows that experience will be on the Tigers’ side as they return multiple starters from last year.
“That experience is huge because the game isn’t too big for them now. They know what to expect, and they know what four-quarters of football feels like,” he said. “Last year was a learning experience and winning two games was good, but we’re expecting more because we’re a much more quality team now. Our kids have bought into the weight room, being disciplined and know who we are as a team.”
Lee’s new coaching staff this year includes Hatley’s new baseball coach Cody Brownlee as the offensive and defensive lines coach, Brett Freeman as the offensive coordinator, Caleb Nowell and Dylan Scruggs.
The Tigers plan to run a similar offense to what we saw last year with senior Cayson Williams and sophomore Braxton Harlow taking a fair share of handoffs.
“Our backfield is big with Cayson (Williams) and Braxton (Harlow), and they’re no strangers to the game. They’ve been behind in games and came back to win them like our game against Belmont,” Lee said. “They’re selfless football players that want the best for their team. They don’t just want the ball in their hands to collect stats, but they’re happy to block because they love the contact.”
Hatley will kick off its season on the road against Mooreville on August 25 before facing off against their rivals, Smithville, in Week 2.
“Mooreville is a big 3A school, and we know they’re going to throw the ball, so that’ll give us quality work way before division play,” he said. “We have our in-county rival Smithville coming to our house for Week 2. That was a huge win for us last year, and we hope that set the standard for us to keep the trophy for a long time.”
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.