The Hatley Tigers applied the old saying “practice makes perfect” to their summer plans as they worked diligently towards improvement.
“I feel like our summer has gone really well, and most of my core guys came back,” Hatley coach Jake Smith said. “That’s helped out a lot because they know the system, and we’re adding stuff into it and some of these guys are playing harder than they usually have. We went to a camp at Southern Miss to start the month of June, and we won four out of six games there. We’ve played a game or two every week, which is something we didn’t do last year, and it’s been important for us because we missed out on a lot of opportunities to get better last year.”
One thing that has been the Tigers’ main focus over the break has been their ball movement, and Smith believes that his team has improved in that area.
“That’s one thing that Coach (Chris) Moody and I have been telling the guys is to make the extra pass,” Smith said. “Early on, we didn’t do that a lot, and we’d get into situations where we’d swing the ball once or twice and take a shot instead of making the extra pass to the wide-open man. In our game against Hickory Flat, Josh (Griffin) had like 14 points because we understood to keep feeding the hot hand. We really showed what we’re capable of in that game, and I’m proud that we’re starting to understand how to play team basketball.”
Along with sharing the basketball, the Tigers have been locked in on running different defensive schemes to keep their opponents guessing.
“Defensively, we’re trying to add a couple of new plays so we’re not stuck playing one type of defense because I think that really hurt us last year,” Smith said. “A lot of teams watched film and knew how to pick apart our zone, so we’re trying to give teams different looks. When these guys play hard and give their full-out effort on defense, we’re a hard team to beat because we’re scrappy. We’re a smaller team, so I tell them all the time that we have to do all the little things like taking charges, diving for loose balls and boxing out on defense in order to compete.”
Upcoming senior Jaxon Knight and junior Cayson Williams were huge pieces to the Tigers’ success last season as Knight averaged 21 points, while Williams averaged eight points and eight rebounds.
“Everything has really come together, and all of the guys have picked it up and improved since last season,” he said. “Jaxon (Knight) is the leader of the team as far as scoring and running the guard position, and Cayson (Williams) has improved tremendously since last season. His overall effort on defense has changed, and now he understands that it’s okay to come out of the game, take a break and go back in with that same intensity.”
Smith also sees Griffin, Jaden Haro, Greyson Wardlaw, Jarrett Mitchell and Rhett Pickle as big contributors to his team.
“Josh (Griffin) has improved a lot as far as scoring the ball as we saw in the Hickory Flat game,” he said. “Jaden went from a JV player to a starter last season, and he’s one of our main guys now, and Greyson gives us a spark with his shooting. Jarrett played a little last season, but he’s been playing a lot for us recently, and Rhett helped us out a lot towards the end of the season. He’s picked it up and understands his role on the team. I can’t really say one guy has impressed me over the summer because they’ve all improved so much.”
Smith believes the chemistry that his team has formed along with the overall improvements that his players have made will be beneficial for next season.
“We have a better understanding of each other, and we’re trying to build on what we did last year,” Smith said. “We’re starting to play together because our first game at the camp was awful compared to other games we’ve played over the summer. We were very selfish at the start of the summer, but we’ve grown a lot and have become a complete team that shares the basketball.”