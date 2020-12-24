HATLEY – Both Hatley basketball teams picked up their second wins of the season, dominating Thrasher for a 59-22 win for the Tigers and a 46-35 victory for the Lady Tigers.
(B) Hatley 59, Thrasher 22
Thrasher kept it close early in the first, but the Tigers went on a 36-0 run late in the first and for much of the second to seal the dominating win.
“We picked up the intensity, and we were able to press and get some easy buckets off some steals,” Hatley coach Brandon Bell said. “It helped, and that’s one thing we are trying to work on is pick up our defensive pressure. That helped us tonight.”
Markhel Hunt and Jaxon Knight staked Hatley to an early lead before Thrasher fought back to tie it at 6-6.
Knight’s layup gave the Tigers their lead for good, then he had six more points as Hatley closed out the first with 14 straight points. Hunt and Luke Moffett also scored in the run.
Hunt put in a pair from the free throw line to start the second quarter, and Knight and Conner Powell followed him with baskets to go up by 20 at 26-6. Up 34-6, the Tigers scored their next eight from the line as Powell went 6 of 7 from the charity stripe. Thrasher finally broke through with a three-pointer to trail 42-9, and the Tigers had Josh Griffin, Angel Quintero and Jayden Green come in and contribute points off the bench to make it 49-12 at the half.
Thrasher scored the only four points of the third, but Hatley’s starters re-entered the game in the fourth with Moffett, Brody Bickerstaff, Tyler Dabbs and Green all finishing off the win with buckets.
Hunt and Knight tied as the leading scorers with 12 points each in about two quarters of play. Moffett was also in double figures with 10 points.
“Jaxon (Knight) had a good game, and he’s really been getting better the last couple of games,” Bell said. “He’s getting back into the flow after missing some games. Markhel (Hunt) and Luke (Moffett) also played well, and Brody (Bickerstaff) does a lot of little things for us. I was proud of them.”
(G) Hatley 46, Thrasher 35
The Lady Tigers jumped out to a 3-0 lead behind free throws from Peyton Wilkinson and Emma Rose Thompson but struggled from there in the first quarter as Thrasher ended the quarter on a 10-0 run.
Peyton and Kenlee Wilkinson put in back-to-back buckets to open the second to start to claw back in the game. Thompson and Lexi Miller had free throws, and Kenlee Wilkinson’s layup tied the game at 12-12 with 1:55 left in the second.
The two teams traded baskets with Thompson scoring for Hatley and then giving them the lead on a free throw. Wilkinson added to it, but the Lady Rebels cut it to one at 17-16 at the half.
Thrasher opened the third quarter with the ball, but Thompson got a quick steal and dished it off to Miller, who put in an easy layup. The Wilkinson sisters and Miller helped open the lead up to double digits at 28-18, then Haley Brooke Hadaway had a pair of layups to start to help the Lady Tigers pull away.
“We played better in the second quarter and then even after halftime was much better than the first half,” Hatley coach Ginger McAlester said. “Our girls knew at halftime that we weren’t playing to our capability, and we are still having a hard time scoring, getting the ball in the goal, and it’s not that we can’t shoot. The ball is just not going in.”
Madison Mitchell added a putback, and Gracie Dillard hit one of her two from the line to send Hatley into the fourth with a 35-21 advantage.
The Lady Rebels started the final quarter off with a 7-2 run to get back to single digits before Kenlee Wilkinson and Hadaway helped extend the lead midway through. Karlie Edwards came off the bench for three late points to help seal the win in the final minutes.
“We had our younger girls come in and play well,” McAlester said. “Kenlee (Wilkinson) played a good game, and Lexi (Miller) came in and played a pretty good game. Haley Brooke (Hadaway) had one of her best games. We have been trying to work really hard on our post play in practice, and it seemed like Brooklyn (Owen) and Peyton (Wilkinson) couldn’t buy a basket.
“I was satisfied with the way everyone played though, and it’s a good win for the break.”
Kenlee Wilkinson paced the Lady Tigers with her 14 points.