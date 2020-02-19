Basketball season came to an end for both Hatley teams last Tuesday night in the first round of the Division 4-3A tournament.
The Tigers fell in overtime with a 59-56 loss to county and division rival Aberdeen, while the Lady Tigers lost 52-28 to eventual division champion Houston.
Hatley was down just three points at the half and then tied 50-50 at the end of regulation to force overtime.
The Tigers were led by Luke Moffett’s 22 points, while Keller Wren was not far behind with 18 points.
In the Lady Tigers’ loss, Sydney Elkin was the leading scorer with eight points.