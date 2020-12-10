HATLEY – It was a tough night for Hatley after a two-plus week break as both the Tigers and Lady Tigers fell to the Mustangs at home on Friday night.
The Tigers kept it close in the first half but saw Mantachie pull away midway through the third.
The Mustangs scored the first six points of the game before Luke Moffett could answer for Hatley with 4:20 left in the first. Moffett and Markhel Hunt got the Tigers to within two twice, including on Hunt’s three-point play with 1:03 left in the quarter but Mantachie was able to pull away for a 16-10 advantage at the end of the first.
Hunt scored first for Hatley in the second to cut it to four, but the Tigers were only able to stay within five after that.
Mantachie hit another three to go up by double digits at 33-21 late in the quarter before Hatley’s quick 6-0 run to end the first half. Moffett had a layup, and Tyler Dabbs sank a three to close the quarter trailing 33-27.
Moffett cut that to four to open the third, but Mantachie hit several key threes to start to stretch the lead back out. Hunt and Moffett combined for all of Hatley’s points in the third and trailed by 11 at 50-39 after Hunt’s three-point play to end the quarter.
Dabbs cut that to single digits with his basket to start the fourth, but the Tigers scored just seven points in the final quarter as the Mustangs started to pull away.
Hunt paced all scorers with 26 points, followed by Moffett’s 15 points for the Tigers.
(G) Mantachie 79, Hatley 30
The Lady Mustangs found their groove from start to finish, jumping out to a 9-0 lead before Kenlee Wilkinson could answer for Hatley. Wilkinson scored five more for Hatley in the first, and Madison Whitt added the other bucket as the Lady Tigers trailed by 10 at 19-9 at the end of the quarter.
Mantachie had a big second quarter, outscoring Hatley 28-11 to go up 47-20 at the half. Gracie Dillard, Brooklyn Owen, Madison Mitchell and Lexi Miller all scored for Hatley in the second quarter.
Emma Rose Thompson opened the third by taking a steal to the basket, but the Lady Mustangs ended the quarter with a 17-0 run.
Wilkinson, Chloe Wilbanks, Mitchell and Mary Katherine Willingham all had scoring contributions in the fourth for the Lady Tigers.
Wilkinson’s 9 points were tops for Hatley in the loss.