New Hatley football coach Clint Adair didn’t have the spring to install a new offensive and defensive system or to get to know his players, but he is making up for lost time during the summer.
The Tigers resumed activities on June 1, and Adair has wasted no time in teaching his players and building his foundation for the football program.
“Building relationships is one of the main parts to all this and the biggest part of laying a good foundation for this program,” Adair said. “We have been able to do a lot of that, and what we are focusing on is effort and attitude because that’s the two things they can control. Right now, I think they are all learning a lot about life and the lesson of how much you can’t control, but one thing they can is giving great effort and having a great attitude all the time. There’s a lot of teaching involved because we have new offensive and defensive systems. We didn’t have the spring for the kids to learn that.”
Adair said two of the other big challenges for the Tigers is not knowing if all his players are present at the summer workouts and working with lower numbers after graduating a large class last season.
“Some of that stuff is starting to work itself out, but there are still big question marks. All this stuff is voluntary, and there are still some parents that don’t want their kids to come up here and possibly be exposed,” he said. “So we still don’t have the exact idea of all the kids that could show up in August. We have a little bit better idea now for where people can play, but our numbers are low after losing 18 seniors, so everybody has to play multiple positions. It is piecing itself together.”
One of the things Adair said he missed out on if he had come in on a normal school year was being able to recruit kids who had never played football before.
“That’s another big thing for all of the places that have a new coaching staff is that you miss out on getting to recruit your own school,” he said. “I didn’t get a chance to talk to those kids.”
One constant for the Tigers is senior Markhel Hunt returning at quarterback. Two of the biggest spots where holes will have to be filled is on both sides of the line.
Sophomore Jacob Mobley and junior Kade Starling also bring back some experience at running back and wide receiver.
“We lost just about everyone there, so all those will be new guys. You feel comfortable with Markhel at his position and have high expectations for him for sure,” Adair said. “But he’s playing the same position in a different style of offense, so it’s almost like a completely new position with it being a different scheme than he is used to coming from. Mobley seems to be a hard worker who gets after it and picks things up quickly and that’s the kind of kid we like, and Kade has been a consistent player so far. Until we get pads on though, it’s hard to say what you think about players because I have seen some that will shock you once you put pads on.”
With preaching about strong effort and great attitude, Adair said he has already seen a good work ethic from his team.
“We have a good core group of guys that come, and I told them that I need everyday dudes. That group has been great towards it,” he said. “They for the most part have been here, ready to learn and ready to work. I haven’t had any complaints so far, and they could use all that’s going on as an excuse. I am pleasantly surprised at how good the attitudes have been.”
Keeping in touch
During the lockdown even before he met his players, Adair, like many other coaches, used technology and social media to communicate with his players and staff.
“We made sure we set everyone up on the remind app to send out notifications of different things, and our coaches had Zoom meetings,” Adair said. “Once we were able to get back together in small groups, we met as a staff then pretty regularly.”
Adair looks forward to the first game action for his team as he said there’s no substitute for learning in a game atmosphere.
“There’s nothing like being in pads full speed, and we still have to limit contact and all that kind of stuff,” he said. “There’s no way to be any kind of wide open, and you can’t simulate that. You will be behind until you get to see some of that live. That’s going to put you a little behind until you can get to that first scrimmage or first game, depending on what happens when they set it up.”
While the Tigers are getting acclimated with a new coach, Adair said the positive is that everyone is behind with the time missed and the restrictions during the summer so far.
“Nobody really has got much of an advantage here, and everybody is starting from the same spot. It’s the hand we were dealt, and we have to make it work, bottom line,” Adair said. “We want our staff to present a united front so the kids can know that we have to roll with it and make the best out of everything.”