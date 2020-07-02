The Hatley Tigers were facing their toughest competition of the season in a spring break tournament in Biloxi and just hitting their stride before the season was shut down in March.
“We were facing a kid throwing 87 or 88 in one of our games down there at the beach, and the coach says he’s their No. 4. It’s a private school out of Texas,” Edwards said. “The catcher was leaking the signs, and we could see it pretty well. I went to go to tell the pitching coach, and it was Andy Pettitte. Lance Berkman was one of their assistant coaches. We gave up eight runs in the first inning, and then shut them down from there. I thought we were started to hit our stride, and I was getting my lineup where I wanted it.”
Pitching was proving to be the strength for Hatley with juniors Brody Bickerstaff and Luke Moffett on the mound. Both have had significant varsity pitching time since their freshmen seasons, and Edwards looks for them to anchor the staff next season as well.
“Luke and Brody both really showed out at the beach. Luke came in and saved one game for us, and then threw 79 pitches the next game,” Edwards said. “He wasn’t getting rattled too easily. Brody shut out TCPS pretty much and threw really well. Then Conner King came in one of our games and didn’t give up any runs. He was throwing really well too, and Keller Wren was accepting his role of spot pitching really well. He had the best curveball on the team and was coming into his own. We also ran the bases well with four or five of our guys, and I felt like if we could them on, move them over and get them in that our pitching would hold for us.”
Edwards saw several of his hitters also starting to hit their strides, but said striking out too much and defensive mistakes were some of their weaknesses.
“We had some guys really starting to come alive before spring break like Elijah Brooks was starting to hit it. Parker Easter went from not playing to being 3 for 4 and not getting out of the lineup,” Edwards said. “Colbe Miller was a slow starter but got his confidence back and was hitting the ball and getting on base. Overall, we were striking out too much as a team, and our batting average wasn’t where I needed it. We were able to spread the lineup out to where it wasn’t showing too much. Defensively, we would make some mistakes the infield rushing things and making bad throws, but we had hardly any errors in the outfield. Alex Cooper is probably the best outfielder in the county, and we had to move him in to play short when Luke was pitching.”
Hatley was put out of the playoffs by eventual state champ North Pontotoc in 2019, and Edwards felt he had the pieces once again to make a deep run. Despite losing a large senior class, he aims for his returning pitching staff to help make that happen next year.
“Once we would have gotten to the third round this year, it probably would have been hard with facing Amory, Nettleton or Kossuth. I think we will have to have some underclassmen step up, and I feel very confident in the team we have coming back next year that we can get it done,” Edwards said. “We have Brody and Luke on the mound, and you throw Eli Carter into the mix. He was also leading the team in hitting and filling in wherever we needed whether it was outfield, infield or on the mound. Hopefully our pitchers keep getting stronger, and before we shut down, we were able to get their pitch counts up and their arms weren’t hurting. They were really solid.”
Keeping in touch
The Tigers had 10 seniors, nearly half their team, and Edwards said he had been in communication with them during the shutdown. They had a small gathering to honor the group with just their team as well.
“I have them separately on a remind app, and I let them and their parents vote and we elected to have all of our stuff when we can all be together,” Edwards said. “I also did a senior spotlight for them on our Facebook page, just a short biography to tell about them, one senior for two days. We did some things with graduation, and the school bought big yard signs with their pictures on them. We know there’s only so much we do to make it better. When it first happened, I sent them all workout programs and what they need to do with throwing and hitting, and I’m sure a lot of the seniors stopped doing it once the season was canceled.”
Edwards is easing his returning team back into shape, focusing on getting them stronger and getting back to a long tossing program.
“Ideally I want to get them in the weight room, get them on the field and back in a long tossing program routine,” he said. “We just want to get them acclimated with a little bit of baseball and get them stronger for next year.”