HATLEY – Hamilton made it interesting on Saturday afternoon, but Hatley’s four-run lead going into the last inning proved to be enough as the Tigers held on for the 6-5 win over their county rival.
“It got too close for comfort there in the last inning,” Hatley coach Jamie Edwards said. “Luke (Moffett) pitched a good game, but just kind of ran out of gas there. Keller (Wren) came in, threw a strike and we got lucky there. That’s baseball.”
Hamilton scored first in the game, taking advantage of three Hatley errors and putting up one run, but Luke Moffett limited the damage by ending the inning with a pair of strikeouts.
The Tigers answered with one run in the bottom half with Alex Cooper reaching on an error and Luke Moffett drawing a walk. Both moved up on an error on the pickoff attempt, and Colbe Miller drove the first run home with a groundout to short. Caleb Hall got a strikeout and a groundout to third to keep it tied at 1-1.
Hatley broke the tie and made it 3-1 in the bottom of the third. Cooper drew a walk with one out and stole second, moved to third on a passed ball and scored on Moffett’s groundout. Miller drew a walk, and Reid Farrar drove him in with the first hit of the game, an RBI single to right.
The Lions cut it to one run in the top of the fourth on Sam Robinson’s RBI single, but the Tigers added another run in the bottom half after a walk, an error and a sacrifice bunt from Easter.
Hatley added a pair of insurance runs in the bottom of the sixth. Cooper singled with one out and scored on an error on a pickoff attempt. Miller got a base hit and moved to second on an error in the Hamilton outfield, and Farrar scored him with his second RBI single of the day.
“We had some good hits, but we also had too many errors that cost us probably four runs,” Edwards said. “We have to work on some defensive stuff, and we have a few kids out right now with the flu and other things. We got some bunts down, moved some runners over and made some things happen with the small ball game, and that helped us out. Reid (Farrar) had two good hits, Colbe (Miller) had a couple of hits, and Elijah (Brooks) and (Alex) Cooper were both on base several times. We were able to pinch run Keller (Wren) for Elijah, and that gave us speed. We had a lot of seniors stepping up, and we’re still looking at different things and different scenarios.”
Hamilton nearly batted around and tied the game in the top of the seventh. Joshua West singled leading off but was erased on a fielder’s choice. The top of the lineup kept the line moving with two outs as Collin Holman singled and moved to second on an error. Grayson Cockerham loaded the bases with a walk, and Brady Davis singled to left to bring a run home.
Hall and Robinson cut it to a one-run game with a bases-loaded hit by pitch and walk, but the threat ended when
Wren came on in relief and Miller snagged a hard liner from Joshua Bruff at third base.
Moffett picked up the win, striking out 10.
Also Saturday: Kossuth 4, Hamilton 3
Hamilton’s Joshua West took a no-hitter into the sixth inning and a shutout into the seventh, allowing just one hit, but Kossuth rallied and scored all four runs in the bottom of the seventh for the win.
The Lions scored all three of their runs in the third inning. West led off with a single, and Kamden Elfring drew a walk with two outs. Collin Holman loaded the bases with a hit, and Grayson Cockerham drove in the first run with a bases-loaded walk.
Brady Davis smashed an RBI single off the wall, and Caleb Hall pushed Hamilton’s final run across with a groundout to second base.