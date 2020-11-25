The Hatley Tigers came away with an impressive win in just their second game of the season, 47-44, against North Pontotoc last Monday night.
Seniors Markhel Hunt and Luke Moffett led the way, scoring 21 and 19 points respectively. New head coach Brandon Bell said it was the Tigers’ defense that made the difference.
“Since our loss against Mooreville, we stressed defense, defense, defense, and that was the predominant portion of our practice for those several days,” Bell said. “It came to fruition, and we played better defensively. We controlled the ball better and played smarter, and it was an exciting game for us. We didn’t give them many clean looks and tried to make sure that each shot that they took was contested. That played a big role.”
Hatley trailed by four at the half, 23-19, and Hunt scored the first five points of the third quarter to give the Tigers a lead that they wouldn’t relinquish.
“Markhel did a good job under pressure, and he handled the ball and saw the floor well,” Bell said. “Luke really caught fire offensively in the second half, and he did defensively as well. I told him afterward that it was his defense that led to his production offensively. We did a good job of getting the ball in the hands of our playmakers.”
Bell called it a team effort defensively but said that senior Brody Bickerstaff also had a strong game on that side.
“He was able to guard inside as well as outside and really did a great job of that,” he said. “It was really a team effort defensively because they all decided they were invested in what they had to do. They weren’t just interested in it, and they really bought into it.”
Holiday break
With the girls’ team in quarantine, the Tigers will now have a bit of a layoff, hoping to resume games after Thanksgiving break.
“It’s definitely bad being off for two weeks and difficult and disappointing in a lot of ways,” Bell said. “But we remind each other that we can only control what we can control, and that’s to keep getting better every day. That was a good win for us, a momentum win, and hopefully we can carry it on after the break. Hopefully that’s not our high point and just a starting point.”