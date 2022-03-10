AMORY – The Nettleton Tigers’ bats had no difficulty getting going this week at the Amory Tournament.
Nettleton pounded out double-digit runs in a 12-1 win against Houston last Tuesday, then followed that up with an 8-3 victory against Pontotoc on Friday night.
“Whenever you’re hitting the ball with some slug right there, it’s fun,” Nettleton coach Luke Hargett said after last Tuesday’s win. “A lot of those runs were scored with no outs, and it snowballed there. We like our offense to be able to go on an ambush like that. Those guys are working hard, and we see them doing it every day in practice. They trusted their approach that they work hard on, and it showed off.”
Against Houston, Carter Crawley started things off by roping a triple into right field leading off the game, then scoring on Drew Humble’s fielder’s choice.
The Tigers stranded a two-out double from Jaylon Betts in the second but kicked it into high gear in the third, exploding for seven runs and getting six straight hits to start the inning.
Evan Smith blasted a double to left, and Cade Oswalt quickly drove him in with a triple in the gap in right center to make it 2-0. Jackson Cheek and Humble had back-to-back hits with Cheek’s scoring Oswalt, and Hunter Kuhl added the third triple of the game over the right fielder to get a pair in.
Betts followed him up with his second hit of the night with an RBI single, and Crawley and Oswalt rounded out the scoring in the third with an RBI groundout and reaching on an error to send home the final two runs.
Betts and Cruz Mitchell each drew bases-loaded walks in the fourth after Humble walked and Kuhl doubled to open the inning.
Humble went three scoreless in the start, allowing two hits, while Boston Estes and Mitchell each struck out two in one inning of work each.
“We just have to throw strikes and not beat ourselves in that regard,” Hargett said. “We haven’t done a great job in that, and it’s an area of focus but we’re getting better. Cruz came in and threw strikes, and Boston battled not having his stuff. Drew has had two games where he hasn’t felt great about his performance, but he’s given up zero runs in both. I’m ready to see what he looks like when he feels good about it.”
On Friday night, the Tigers trailed early but took the lead with four runs in the third and added three insurance runs in the fourth.
Crawley led off the game with a walk, moved to third on Smith’s double and came home on a Cheek groundout to put Nettleton up 1-0.
"This is our sixth game, and our leadoff has gotten on and scored in all six games, so we start off early,” Hargett said. “Carter (Crawley) hasn't been feeling well, but he was out there all game playing his heart out. We always preach toughness, and he personifies it."
Pontotoc took the lead with a two-run homer in the bottom of the inning, and both teams went down in order until the Tigers retook the lead in the third. Betts was hit by a pitch, and Crawley and Smith each singled to load the bases.
Cheek doubled to left to send home two runs and go up 3-2, and Humble followed him up with a two-run single to add another pair.
Hits by Jay Hawkins and Betts and an intentional walk to Smith loaded the bases with two outs, and Oswalt reached on an error that cleared the bases and blew the game open.
The Warriors scored their last run in the fourth, but Mitchell came in to finish off the win after Cheek went three-plus in the start and struck out nine.
"I thought we were fantastic on the mound tonight," Hargett said. "We got a great start out of Jackson (Cheek), and he really settled down and went the rest of the way after they got their two runs. I didn't want to stretch him too far in the first outing, so we went with Cruz Mitchell. He's a guy that doesn't have a lot of experience just yet, but he still managed to fill up the zone and did exactly what we wanted him to do."