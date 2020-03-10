HATLEY – The Hatley Tigers opened division play early, sweeping a doubleheader against Aberdeen with 21-0 and 23-0 wins last Tuesday night.
Brody Bickerstaff and Conner King combined to strike out eight in Game 1, while Keller Wren and Alex Cooper struck out seven in Game 2.
In Game 1, Elijah Brooks led the way, going 3 for 3 with two doubles and three RBI. Luke Moffett went 2 for 3 with three RBI, while Parker Easter also had two hits and three RBI. Bickerstaff was 2 for 2 with a pair of RBI, and Jacob Pickle also drove in a pair of runs.
In Game 2, David Woods hit a grand slam while Brooks went 2 for 2 with 3 RBI.
Tyler Dabbs and Jake Murphy drove in a pair of runs each.