AMORY – The opening game of the Amory Tournament on Wednesday afternoon was a treat for fans of pitching duels.
Nettleton’s Davis Oswalt and Mooreville’s Jud Files combined to strike out 29 batters, but it was Oswalt and the Tigers who prevailed in the end on a walkoff 2-1 win in the bottom of the seventh.
“What a game. That’s a heck of a ballclub over there with the chance to do some good things in the next few years,” Nettleton coach Joseph Koon said. “From a pitching standpoint, you love to see it, but from a hitting standpoint, we were getting a little frustrated. When you have two guys like that, big time pitchers, you’re going to have those types of numbers.”
Oswalt allowed his lone run in the top of the first with Files hitting a one-out single and scoring on an error in the outfield. A close play at third on a fielder’s choice put runners on the corners, but Oswalt got out of it with a pop up to first.
The Tigers threatened in the bottom of the inning with Carter Crawley’s leadoff single and Evan Smith getting hit by a pitch, but Files struck out the side and did the same in the bottom of the second.
Nettleton was finally able to get something going in the bottom of the third. Crawley smashed a one-out double for his second hit of the day, and Oswalt brought him home with a single to right to tie the game.
“Carter looked comfortable today, settled in and was a lot of fun,” Koon said. “He’s that guy that if he can get us going and set that tone at the top, we like where we’re headed.”
Oswalt sat the Troopers down in order from the second through the fifth, but allowed a two-out double in the sixth. Jackson Cheek helped him out of it with the catch in center to end the inning. In the seventh, the Troopers put together another chance with back-to-back singles with two outs before Oswalt’s final strikeout got out of that threat.
It didn’t take long for the Tigers to capitalize in the bottom of the inning with the walkoff. Adam Adkins drew a leadoff walk, and Cade Oswalt hit a double over the right fielder for the game-winner.
“You don’t ever want to give a team like that extra runs like we did in the first, but we had guys who kept battling,” Koon said. “It was a great leadoff at bat by Adam getting on and being patient and understanding the situation, and then Cade coming up with a huge hit right there.”
Davis Oswalt allowed an unearned run on three hits, struck out 13 and walked none in the victory.
The game was a rainout from the previous day when Nettleton lost the coin toss and was slated to be the visitors. On Wednesday, the flip went their way.
“That was huge,” Koon said. “I came in expecting to be the visitors, and we had guys with helmets on ready to hit, but thankfully it went our way today.”