HAMILTON - In a downpour Friday night, the Nettleton Tigers splashed their way to a 41-22 victory against the Hamilton Lions.
“Typically, we’re going to take vertical shots, play the perimeter and those types of things,” Nettleton coach John Keith said. “We had some ball handling issues with the rain and the mud, so we thought we’d pull away from some of that, focus on our power run game and go from there.”
The Lions were able to take an early lead in the first quarter with a handoff to Trent Jones, who ran it in for a touchdown, followed by a two-point conversion that was also run in by Jones.
The Tigers were quick to answer after a short kick was retrieved by Jaiden Dilworth, and he ran it back to the Lions’ end zone for a touchdown. Anterion Venson kept the momentum and made it through the Lions’ defense for a successful two-point conversion.
The Lions were not going down without a fight and pushed the Tigers back to their own one-yard line, where a handoff to Justin Verner meant another touchdown. An unsuccessful attempt at two points left the score 14-8 to end the first quarter.
The rain was not letting up and neither were these two teams. After a brief exchange of turnovers, the Tigers once again responded with a touchdown of their own in the first two minutes of the second quarter.
An interception by Kylin Gillard near midfield was taken all the way back for a touchdown, and quarterback Braylen Williams broke through the Lions’ defensive line on the two-point conversion to pull Nettleton ahead.
The Tigers kept the pressure on for the remainder of the first half, keeping the Lions from gaining any major ground.
“In the first half, our defense kept us in the game, but in the second half, we were able to come out and get some things going offensively,” Keith said.
The weather was giving everyone a hard time, but the Tigers made a plan and stuck to it.
As the rain started to lighten up to start the second half, the Tigers bared their fangs.
Brayden Hooks led several of the major offensive gains for Nettleton in the third quarter, and he scored the Tigers’ third touchdown in the first two minutes of the second half.
“I was just trying to make a play. Any chance I had to do it, I just knew that I had to make the play,” Hooks said.
The Lions tried to fight back but once the ball was back in the Tigers’ hands, Williams began gaining yardage himself. With several yards gained through handoffs and rushes, Williams eventually crossed the goal line for a touchdown.
The Lions were down, but they were not out as a handoff to Jones for a 13-yard gain put Hamilton at the 20-yard line, but a flag pushed them back to the 25. Despite the extra yardage to go, a carry by Verner was taken all the way in for a Lions’ touchdown.
Just like the first two of the Lions’ touchdowns, the Tigers came back with a vengeance.
Williams led another charge right back into the Lions’ territory, awarding his team another touchdown to round out the third quarter.
The Lions were not backing down and made a last major push in the fourth quarter. Hamilton clawed their way back towards the end zone, but a few issues on the snap from a slippery football put an end to their advance.
Seizing one last opportunity to score, a wide-open pass from Williams to Gavin Pargo at midfield was successful. Pargo ran it in for the Tigers’ final touchdown of the game.
Coach Keith said their next move is to prepare and plan for their next game against Saltillo.
