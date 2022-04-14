CALEDONIA – After falling 11-2 in the fourth inning, the Nettleton Tigers did not let that phase them as big hit after big hit kept them alive in a back-and-forth game.
The Tigers were able to take the lead in the seventh on a grand slam by Jaylon Betts and walked away with a 19-16 win over Caledonia on Saturday.
“We had a lot of reasons to throw in the towel, and I had some doubts after we fell 11-2, but we stayed in it and never quit,” Nettleton coach Luke Hargett said. “Cade (Oswalt) came in and pitched his first varsity game, and he did a good job of keeping us in it.”
Nettleton started with a 1-0 lead in the top of the first after Carter Crawley got a base hit to center field, and Jackson Cheek got an RBI on a groundout to third, bringing Crawley home for the first run of the game.
Caledonia loaded the bases in the bottom of the first, and three runs scored on a single, an error and a fly out to give the Cavaliers a 3-1 lead. In the fourth, the Tigers responded to make it a one-run game after Cheek hit a solo home run to center field to open the inning.
The Cavaliers’ bats caught fire in the bottom of the fourth as they drove in eight runs to increase their lead to 11-2.
The pressure of being down nine runs heading into the fifth did not make the Tigers crumble as Jaylon Betts opened the fifth with a double, and Crawley hit an RBI double to left field to bring Betts home. Evan Smith added on to the score with an RBI single to center.
Cheek put the score at 11-6 after hitting a two-run homer to right field. Nettleton loaded the bases shortly after on walks by Drew Humble and Jay Hawkins, while Hunter Kuhl reached first on a hit by pitch.
Cruz Mitchell hit a sacrifice fly to center to bring in Humble, while Betts hit an RBI single to center field, cutting the score down to 11-9. The Cavaliers added a run on an error in the bottom of the fifth to push their lead to 12-9.
Nettleton fought all the way back to tie things up at 12-12 in the sixth. Smith and Cheek hit singles to center field, and Oswalt got the RBI on a groundout to bring in Smith.
After Hawkins drew a walk, Kuhl hit a two-run RBI double to center field, bringing Cheek and Hawkins home to tie the game up. In the bottom of the sixth, Caledonia added four runs in the inning to take a 16-12 lead.
The Tigers continued to fight in the seventh down four runs as Cheek and Humble got on base with a single and a walk. Oswalt cut the score down to 16-13 with an RBI single to bring Cheek home.
Hawkins drew a walk to load the bases for Nettleton, and Kuhl hit a two-run RBI single, bringing home Humble and Oswalt to put the score at 16-15.
After Mitchell drew a walk to load the bases, Betts smashed a grand slam to give the Tigers the 19-16 lead.
Humble and the Tigers' defense did not allow a hit in the bottom of the seventh as they walked away with the win.
“With the wind blowing as hard as it did today, it was a good day to hit, and we felt like we were going to swing it well, but we just had a hard time preventing them from scoring,” Hargett said. “It was frustrating because we didn’t think it’d take nineteen runs to win it, but credit to our guys for sticking with it through the frustration.”