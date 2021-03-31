Back in the fall, we had the Amory/Nettleton football game pegged as the “game of the season.”
For me at least, it didn’t really live up to the hype. It was a good game, but a defensive battle, and not at all the shootout we thought we would have with a couple of teams that were averaging around 35 points per game. That game definitely solidified these two teams as pretty big rivals though, and it’s carried over into the spring.
In baseball, this has been a series matchup that I have been waiting to cover for well over a year now. We were just two weeks away from being able to play it last spring when Miss COVID ruined all our fun, so I was really excited about it this go around. Both teams have been a treat to watch so far this team with tons of talent and loaded pitching staffs.
It’s a series that has lived up to the hype and could be a preview of a potential playoff series.
For those of you that enjoy good pitching, Nettleton’s Davis Oswalt and Amory’s Bo Rock put on a show for us all on Monday night in the first game.
It was one of those games where neither pitcher deserves to lose, and it gave me flashbacks to the last time I covered a 1-0 game – the 2019 state championship series for Smithville. Nettleton coach Joseph Koon told me after the game that he had told his players it would be a playoff-type atmosphere, and it certainly was.
Friday also lived up to a playoff type of atmosphere – packed out with tons of fans from both sides and another intense, close game.
I joked with some people between the two games that after having such a pitcher’s duel in the first game that both teams would probably hit the cover off the ball in the second game. They are both certainly capable of it.
But it was another extremely well pitched game, both from starters Evan Smith and Tyler Sledge and from Oswalt and Hunter Jones, who both came on in relief.
The momentum kept seeming to shift. It was with Nettleton early in the game as they took the lead in the first and seemed to be cruising, but then Amory tied it up in the sixth and gave themselves a fresh slate. Like on Monday, it was individual plays that kept making it interesting. It was Ethan Kimbrough’s double that was smashed just inches from being a home run and ending the game for the Panthers. It was Nettleton holding on for the win after Bo Rock’s homer in the bottom of the tenth showed that it wasn’t over despite the four-run lead and Oswalt grabbing the second win in as many games – not something you see happen many times in a division series.
We billed this as a playoff-type atmosphere, and it definitely lived up to that, but it could also be a preview of what’s to come as I have always been able to imagine these two meeting up in the playoffs.
After the sweep, Nettleton is still in the running to win the division with a couple more tough series ahead against Booneville and Kossuth, and Amory has some ground to make up after a rough start, which I see them starting to catch up on this week.
Hopefully we’ll see the two meet up again here in the postseason, and they will have a time trying to top this regular season series.