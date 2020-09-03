The Nettleton Tigers had to cancel their scrimmage against New Albany this weekend after a positive COVID-19 case but are hoping to keep their season going as planned.
“We are taking safety precautions and monitoring things to see if anyone is showing any symptoms. As of now, we don’t think any other players were exposed, so we don’t want to make a knee jerk reaction from one positive,” Nettleton coach John Keith said. “The good thing was that it was a different kind of day for us when the positive case came up, and we weren’t in our normal practice situation.”
Keith said his players were disappointed with not being able to play their scrimmage, but he encouraged them to stay upbeat.
“I tried to explain it to the guys that basically we still have everything in front of us, and the ultimate goal is to play all of our games,” he said. “We are trying to go about this in the best possible way to play as much of the season as we can and keep things as safe as possible for everyone.”
As of now, Nettleton is still scheduled to open the season at home against Hatley. Keith said it’s a different Hatley team than the one they beat 14-10 last season.
“They are schematically a lot different. Me and Coach (Clint) Adair talked some and have kind of given each other a little bit of a run down in theory of this is what we want to do and what we think we have, just so that we have an idea of how to go about practicing some things,” Keith said. “It will definitely be a lot of adjustments and some things that are foreign to our kids. They do a lot of the same things we do both offensively and defensively. One of the joys of COVID is that under normal circumstances, we would probably have some film on them or have seen them in 7-on-7. Normally you get some eyeballs on your opponents during the spring or summer, but it’s a very different situation now.”
Keith said his team has been working on finding its identity in fall practice.
“I think we are doing a lot better job of competing every day. I want them to understand there’s going to be adversity no matter what, and we have to manage those situations and play the next play,” he said. “That’s one of those things that no matter how good of a player you are, you are going to lose an individual battle, lose a rep, and you just have to come back and play the next play.”
Offensively, Keith has seen senior Davis Oswalt blossoming in the quarterback role and finding a couple of reliable targets.
“Davis is catching on really well, and he’s a good fit with the spread offense being the kind of athlete he is. He’s a threat in the run game, got a great arm and is making good decisions with the football,” Keith said. “Zavian Dilworth has been an explosive player for us, and he’s the type that goes up and competes for the ball in the air. He’s able to do some different things for us. Jamonte (Guines) has been versatile for us at running back and in the slot. On the offensive line, Drew (Humble) plays with a physicality and a downright nastiness that you like. At times you have to rein it in, but you want that over having to push a kid to go.”
On defense, Marcus Thomas and the linebackers have impressed Keith in practice, along with the defensive line.
“Marcus has looked phenomenal and makes a ton of plays. He understands what’s going on and flies to the football,” Keith said. “Charlie (Sullivan) has made a ton of plays and is getting better in pass coverage, and Jay Hawkins is really coming on and playing well. That’s going to be a good combo for us. Sadaris Conway has played really well on the defensive line. I’m impressed with his motor and how hard he plays.”