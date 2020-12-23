NETTLETON – Nettleton senior JaDyn Brand made an immediate impact in his first game back from quarantine.
The Tigers’ post player had two key buckets late in the fourth to get Nettleton some separation in a three-point game that turned into a 61-51 win to open Division 1-3A play against Amory.
“That’s what he does, and he’s going to give you constant effort,” Nettleton coach Grant Gardner said. “We really missed him the last 10 days, and getting him back is a big plus. That was a really good high school basketball game with emotions high on both sides. The first half, we shot the ball well and got a lot of turnovers, and Amory made some good adjustments in the latter part of the third quarter that kept us out of the paint and did a good job attacking us off the dribble and getting to the free-throw line.”
The Tigers had the edge early in the game, leading 6-2 before Amory caught back up and went ahead on a Charleston Wallace layup. Jacorien Moore and Keandre Johnson took the lead back for Nettleton, and the Tigers led by as many as six three times, including to close the first after Moore’s three-pointer.
Back-to-back threes by Johnson and Jamorion Ball made it a double-digit lead at 26-14 before Drew Keeton answered with a pair of free throws for Amory. Jamerison Martin and Kanye Stevenson cut the lead to six midway through, but threes from Moore and Anterion Venson helped Nettleton be up 36-24 at the half.
Nettleton led by 18 early in the third quarter after a 6-0 run by Venson, Moore and Zavian Dilworth, but the Panthers caught fire from there as Martin and Malik White helped them inch closer.
Martin cut it to an 11-point game midway through the third before Johnson was able to answer for the Tigers, and he and Wallace came up big at the free-throw line to get it to within five.
Dilworth for Nettleton and Gray Thornton for Amory traded buckets to close the third with Nettleton up 49-42.
Martin and Wallace scored the next seven, five of that from the free-throw line, to tie it at 49-49 with 5:51 to go.
Keylin Ruff and Moore put Nettleton back on top, and clinging to a 53-50 lead, Brand had a putback on a free-throw miss and a three-point play with 1:11 to go. Johnson made three of his four free throws in the final minute to help seal the win.
Amory was held to just one basket from the field in the fourth on Wallace’s early three-point play.
“Once they caught back up, we were fortunate enough to get some loose balls, some second shots and spurred it back out again,” Gardner said. “Holding them to just one basket from the field in a big game was huge. Last year this time, we were in the same place, and they beat us the next two times. We know we will see them again and that if we don’t play well, they will pay us back.”
Moore paced Nettleton with 16 points with Johnson close behind with 15.
Martin led all scorers with his game-high 20 points, while Wallace finished with 19.
Last Monday: Nettleton sweeps Hamilton
(B) Nettleton 77, Hamilton 38: Jamorion Ball’s 18 points off the bench led three Tigers in double figures as Jacorien Moore had 11 points and Zavian Dilworth had 10 points.
“Our second unit is playing really well right now and picking us up with energy,” Gardner said. “They are getting results because the first unit is playing hard and getting a little winded, and then those guys come in against a tighter bunch. It was a good team effort. Hamilton played well for the first half and had a good game plan, and when we took it to double figures, then we were able to stretch it out.”
D.J. Dobbs led Hamilton with 13 points.
(G) Nettleton 57, Hamilton 17: The Lady Tigers picked up their second dominating win in a row behind Miah Hall’s game-high 16 points. Hall scored 9 of that in the first quarter as Sydnie Harris, Madison Miller, Sharman Mosely, Tamiya Martin and Aaliyah Harris also helped stake Nettleton to a commanding lead early.
In the second, Zion Seals and Fertimmia Thomas put in free throws, while Seals, Hall, Thomas and Martin all had baskets. Nettleton hit four threes in the third quarter from Hall, Tilyah Bailey, Miller and Martin.
Bailey also had a three-pointer in the fourth, and Harris put in a pair of baskets.
Lowery Taylor’s five points led Hamilton in scoring, while Paris Flanery and Laney Harrington had 4 each.