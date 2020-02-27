The Nettleton Tigers went on the road last Tuesday night in the first round of the Class 3A playoffs and stunned host Ruleville Central.
The Tigers trailed much of the game but grabbed a late lead and held on for the 82-78 victory. Nettleton’s season came to an end on Friday night, 65-48, at North Panola.
“They kept us at arm’s length the whole game, and every time we would cut it to 2-3 points, they would stretch the lead back out,” Nettleton coach Grant Gardner said. “They kept us on our heels, and their athleticism made it hard to get in a good rhythm because they were so quick and strong. In the fourth quarter, we were playing really well. Even though we were down by 10, I thought we had one more run in us if we could make it.”
Nettleton trailed by 10 but was able to cut it to five at the half. Graham Gardner and Zavian Dilworth had 11 first half points each.
Ruleville stretched the lead back out to 10 at the end of the third, outscoring Nettleton 18-13 in the quarter as Dilworth, Dedrick Johnson, Jacorien Moore, Keylin Ruff and Keandre Johnson put in points.
The Tigers cut it to five nearly midway through the fourth, then Gardner sank a three to get it to within two.
Jadyn Brand tied the game before Ruleville went back ahead by three. The Tigers fought back to tie it up again, and Dedrick Johnson grabbed the lead at the free throw line, then sealed it there as well.
“Sometimes it’s easier to play ahead, and when we got ahead, they kind of panicked a bit,” Gardner said. “The momentum shifted our way big time then.”
Johnson made 10 of his 11 free throws in the fourth quarter to help seal the win, and Gardner scored 9 points in the final quarter as well.
Gardner led the way with 20 points. Johnson had 17 points, while Moore finished with 15 points and 15 rebounds. Dilworth was the fourth Tiger in double figures with 13 points.
“Graham hit some huge threes, and Dedrick was big at the free throw line. Both of those seniors stepped up and made some big plays in the fourth when several other starters fouled out,” Gardner said. “Jacorien played the whole game and had a lot of energy. Our energy was continuous for 32 minutes, and that’s why they couldn’t put us away.”
Friday: North Panola 65, Nettleton 48
The Tigers hung with North Panola during the first half and during most of the third quarter but saw the Cougars pull away during the rest of the second half.
“For the first 18 minutes, I thought we played our best game of the season,” Gardner said. “Then we had a couple of turnovers, and No. 0 for them was special. He’s one of the best guards in the state, and he had a spell there where he was scoring and not only did we not match, but we couldn’t get shots. When they spread it out to double figures, it was really hard for us to keep them in front of us.”
Graham Gardner and Dedrick Johnson started Nettleton off with a 5-0 beginning to the game, and the Tigers led 14-9 late in the quarter on a Keylin Ruff three-point play before the Cougars tied the game at the end of the first.
North went up by as many as seven to open the second, but Zavian Dilworth and Keandre Johnson cut it to two. Dilworth and Dedrick Johnson put Nettleton up by one with 1:10 left in the first half, but the Cougars took a one-point lead into the locker room.
Dilworth opened the third with a bucket and gave Nettleton its last lead, as North went back up by six. Another Gardner three got them back to within three, and back-to-back baskets by Jacorien Moore and Gardner made it a four-point game a few minutes later before the Cougars pulled away to close the third and to open the fourth.
“We answered their runs in the first and second quarters but just didn’t in the third,” Gardner said. “We had Dedrick out with four fouls, and that foul trouble hurt us. That tied our hands behind our backs a little bit.”
Dilworth put in a career-high 18 points, while Gardner added 11 points.